Sony Bravia 5 mini LED TV launched with PS5-focused features: Price, specs

Sony has expanded the Bravia TV lineup in India with the launch of the new Bravia 5. According to Sony, Bravia 5 offers an immersive viewing experience like never before. Launched in four different sizes, the Bravia 5 has been claimed to be powered by Sony’s most advanced visual and audio technologies, including Advanced AI processor XR, Acoustic multi-audio feature, and Voice Zoom 3.

Sony Bravia 5 series: Price and availability

Sony Bravia 5 K-85XR55A: Rs 649,900

Sony Bravia 5 K-75XR55A: Rs 399,900

Sony Bravia 5 K-65XR55A: Not disclosed

Sony Bravia 5 K-55XR55A: Rs 199,900

The above are maximum retail selling prices. All four screen models are offered at best buy prices as listed below:

Sony Bravia 5 K-85XR55A: Rs 417,990

Sony Bravia 5 K-75XR55A: Rs 284,990

Sony Bravia 5 K-65XR55A: Rs 173,840

Sony Bravia 5 K-55XR55A: Rs 137,740 The 85-inch, 75-inch, and 55-inch models will be available for sale starting June 26 across all Sony Centres, select retail stores, and e-commerce portals. The availability of the 65-inch model has not yet been announced. ALSO READ: Gemini Live adds Google app integration and caption support on Android, iOS Sony Bravia 5 series: Details Processor Sony Bravia 5 series is powered by AI Processor XR, which it said utilised built-in machine learning with cognitive processing capabilities to analyse content and present visuals in a way that aligns with human perception.

Display Speaking of visuals, the display boasts mini LED technology with support for local dimming zones. It is a 10-bit display panel, enhanced by Sony’s XR Triluminos Pro technology. Additionally, Bravia 5 offers multiple Studio Calibrated Modes, including options tuned for Netflix, Sony Pictures Core, and Prime Video. The TV supports Dolby Vision. Audio The Sony Bravia 5 boasts an acoustic multi-audio system, which includes sound positioning tweeters and dual down-firing full-range speakers. These support Dolby Atmos sound. Sony said the Bravia 5 has “Voice Zoom 3”, which uses AI to isolate and enhance human voices without affecting the background soundtrack.