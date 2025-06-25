POCO F7 debuts with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 7,550mAh battery, from Rs 31,999

The POCO F7 will go on sale in India from July 1 via Flipkart. As an introductory offer, buyers can avail of a Rs 2,000 bank discount on select cards or a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus on trade-ins. No-cost EMI options are available for up to 12 months.

Additionally, the company is offering one-year screen damage protection and an extended one-year warranty at no extra cost.

POCO F7: Features

The smartphone sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, the F7 comes with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The device runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.

ALSO READ: Google rolls out experimental AI Mode in Search for Indian users

On the camera front, the POCO F7 offers a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It supports 4K video recording on both the rear and 20MP front camera.