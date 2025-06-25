Home / Technology / Gadgets / POCO F7 debuts with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 7,550mAh battery, from Rs 31,999

POCO F7 debuts with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 7,550mAh battery, from Rs 31,999

POCO F7 launched in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 6.83-inch AMOLED display, 7,550mAh battery, 90W charging and Android 15-based HyperOS 2. Prices start at Rs 31,999 and sales begin July 1

POCO F7
POCO F7 (Image: POCO)
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:28 AM IST
POCO has launched the F7 smartphone in India, priced from Rs 31,999. One of the first smartphones in the country to feature a 7,550mAh battery, the POCO F7 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display. The company claims the ultra-slim bezels make it the segment’s largest and most immersive display for gaming, streaming, and creative tasks.

POCO F7: Price and variants

  • 12GB + 256GB: Rs 31,999
  • 12GB + 512GB: Rs 33,999
  • Colours: White, black, silver

POCO F7: Availability and launch offers

The POCO F7 will go on sale in India from July 1 via Flipkart. As an introductory offer, buyers can avail of a Rs 2,000 bank discount on select cards or a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus on trade-ins. No-cost EMI options are available for up to 12 months.
 
Additionally, the company is offering one-year screen damage protection and an extended one-year warranty at no extra cost.

POCO F7: Features

The smartphone sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.
 
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, the F7 comes with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The device runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.
On the camera front, the POCO F7 offers a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It supports 4K video recording on both the rear and 20MP front camera.
 
The phone packs a 7,550mAh battery with 90W wired charging support and up to 22.5W reverse charging. It is also IP66, IP68 and IP69 certified for dust and water resistance.
 
To ensure consistent performance, the device features POCO’s IceLoop cooling system for improved heat dissipation, which helps maintain stable frame rates and low latency during prolonged usage. 
 
POCO F7: Specifications
  • Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 3200nits of peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip
  • RAM: 12GB 
  • Storage: up to 512GB 
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony IMX882) + 8MP ultrawide
  • Front camera: 20MP
  • Battery: 7550mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired charging
  • OS: Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 
  • Protection: IP66/68/69

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

