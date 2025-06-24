Vivo T4 Lite 5G launched with MediaTek D 6300: Check price, specs, more

Vivo T4 Lite 5G: Price and variants
- 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 9,999
- 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 10,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 12,999
Vivo T4 Lite 5G: Availability
Vivo T4 Lite 5G: Details
Vivo T4 Lite 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.74-inch HD+ LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness, TUV Low Blue Light certified
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- OS: Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15
- RAM: Up to 8GB
- Storage: Up to 256GB
- Rear Camera: 50MP main + 2MP bokeh
- Front Camera: 5MP
- Battery: 6,000 mAh with 15W
- Durability: IP64 rating, SGS five-star overall unit drop resistance certification, US Military Standard MIL-STD-810H certification
- Weight: 202g
- Dimensions: 16.73 × 7.70 × 0.82 cm
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app