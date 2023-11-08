ASUS launches ExpertBook series laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors

Taiwanese electronic maker ASUS launched in India the ExpertBook B9, B56 and B54 laptops on November 8. The enterprise-focused laptops feature OLED displays, up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, and metal body frame. All three laptops in the ExpertBook series are now available for purchase at Asus Enterprise Channel Partners, ASUS said. Below are the details:

ExpertBook B9 OLED: Specifications

Starting at Rs 217,990, the ExpertBook B9 OLED sports a 14-inch OLED panel of 2.8K resolution in 16:10 aspect ratio. The display supports up to 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. For audio, the ExpertBook B9 has a Dolby Atmos-powered dual-speaker system with support for AI noise cancellation.

Configurable with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 U-series processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics, the ExpertBook B9 OLED is offered in up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB PCle 4.0 SSD storage. A 63Wh battery, supported by 65W USB type-C charger, powers the laptop. As for the connectivity, there is Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The laptop features a fingerprint sensor and a webcam shield for privacy.

ExpertBook B56: Specifications

Starting at Rs 188,990, the ExpertBook B56 sports a 16-inch OLED display panel with 4K resolution in 16:10 aspect ratio. It is a 60Hz refresh rate screen with a peak brightness of 400 nits. The ExpertBook B56 has a dual-speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos and AI-based noise cancellation. The 13th Gen Intel Core i7 P-series processor, with Integrated Iris Xe graphics, powers the ExpertBook B56. It is also offered in a configuration with discrete Intel Arc A350M GPU. The laptop comes with up to 8GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD storage.

It features a 50Wh battery that uses a 90W charging adapter for charging through USB-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and fingerprint sensor.

ExpertBook B54: Specifications

Starting at Rs 157,490, the ExpertBook B54 sports a 14-inch FHD anti-glare display panel in 16:9 aspect ratio. It supports up to 60Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The dual-speaker system on the B54 supports Dolby Atmos and AI noise cancellation technology.

The ExpertBook B54 laptop is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 P-series processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics. It is offered in up to 8GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB PCle 4.0 SSD storage configuration.

It is powered by a 63Wh battery, and uses a 65W charging adapter with USB-C. Other features include fingerprint/power combo button, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.