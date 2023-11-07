Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Galaxy A05s gets 4GB RAM variant at Rs 13,499: Know specs and more

Samsung Galaxy A05s gets 4GB RAM variant at Rs 13,499: Know specs and more

4GB RAM variant of the Galaxy A05s has 128GB on-board storage. Priced at Rs 13,499, the smartphone is available for purchase on Samsung online store, e-commerce platforms, and select retail outlets

BS Tech New Delhi
Image: Samsung Galaxy A05s

Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Samsung on November 7 launched the 4GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage variant of the Galaxy A05s smartphone. Priced at Rs 13,499, the new variant is available on Samsung online store, e-commerce platforms, Samsung exclusive stores, and select retail outlets. As for the introductory offers, customers can avail Rs 1,000 on select bank cards. The Samsung Galaxy A05s was originally launched in October in sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 14,999.

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A05s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The smartphone is offered in light green, light violet and black colours. It sports a 6.71-inch fullHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. As for the camera, there is a triple-camera set-up on the back. The smartphone sports a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, paired with 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras. On the front, the phone has a 13MPselfie camera..

The Samsung Galaxy A05s has a 5,000 mAh battery, which would last for about two days – said the company. The phone supports up to 25W fast charging. The smartphone boots Android 13 operating system-based One UI interface. Samsung has committed four years of security updates and two generations of OS upgrades.

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

