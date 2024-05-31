HTech to launch Honor 200 series smartphones in India soon: Details here

Chinese smartphone maker Honor’s India distributor HTech is set to introduce the Honor 200 series smartphones in the country. The Honor series encompasses the Honor 200 and the Honor 200 Pro, both of which were launched in the brand's home country a few days back.

HTech has not disclosed the Honor 200 series smartphones launch date, yet, but it has posted a teaser image on its official handle on X (formerly Twitter) confirming the arrival of the Honor 200 series in India soon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Honor will be organising a launch event on June 12 in Paris to launch the Honor 200 series globally. It is anticipated that the smartphone duo in the series will arrive in India alongside global availability.

Traditionally, the Honor smartphone launched in India were identical to global models. The trend is likely to continue with the Honor 200 series smartphones. Based on the Chinese models, the Honor 200 series heading to India will be powered by Qualcomm processors. While the vanilla model will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, the Pro model in the series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. Find the detailed specifications of the two smartphones below.

Honor 200: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 4,000 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset

OS: Android 14 based MagicOS 8.0

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 512GB

Front camera: 50MP

Rear camera: 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and 50MP telephoto lens

Battery: 5,200mAh

Charging: 100W

Honor 200 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch FHD, 120Hz, up to 4,000 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset

OS: Android 14 based MagicOS 8.0

Memory: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

Front camera: 50MP with 3D depth sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto lens

Battery: 5,200mAh

Charging: 100W wired and 66W wireless charging