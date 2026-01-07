CES 2026: Acer unveils Predator, Nitro gaming lineup, expands Copilot+ PCs

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, Acer announced a range of new products across its gaming, productivity, and connectivity portfolios. The announcements include refreshed Predator and Nitro gaming laptops based on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, new Copilot+ PCs using AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series chips, and other products such as networking hardware and a Predator ES Storm Pro e-scooter.

Acer’s 2026 gaming lineup

Acer refreshed its gaming portfolio at CES 2026 with new Predator and Nitro laptops powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs, alongside new Predator-branded gaming accessories.

Predator Helios Neo 16S AI:

The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI sits at the top of Acer's updated gaming lineup. It features up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. The laptop uses a slim metal chassis measuring up to 18.9mm in thickness and comes with a 16-inch WQXGA OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Acer has equipped it with fifth-generation AeroBlade 3D fans and liquid metal thermal compound for cooling. The system supports up to 64GB DDR5 memory and up to 2TB PCIe storage, along with Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Nitro V 16 AI: The Nitro V 16 AI can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 355 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. The laptop features a 16-inch WUXGA display with a 180Hz refresh rate and supports up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage. It includes a dual-fan cooling system, DTS:X Ultra audio, and a full HD IR webcam with a privacy shutter. Nitro V 16S AI: The Nitro V 16S AI is a slimmer variant of the Nitro V series, measuring under 17.9mm thick. It shares similar core hardware with the Nitro V 16 AI, including Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and RTX 5070 Laptop graphics. The device features a 16-inch WUXGA 180Hz display, a four-zone RGB keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E support, and a full HD IR webcam with a shutter, aimed at users who want portability without stepping outside the Nitro range.

Predator Galea 570 gaming headset: Acer also introduced the Predator Galea 570 gaming headset. It uses 50mm drivers and supports wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz wireless connections. The headset includes environmental noise cancellation for voice input, works with Acer’s Predator QuarterMaster software for tuning, and is rated for up to 30 hours of battery life depending on the connection mode. Predator Cestus 530 gaming mouse: The Predator Cestus 530 gaming mouse features a PixArt PAW3395 sensor with support for up to 26,000 DPI and an 8,000Hz polling rate in wired and 2.4GHz modes. It offers triple-mode connectivity (wired, Bluetooth, and wireless), is rated for 80 million clicks, and can be configured using Predator QuarterMaster software.

Acer’s Copilot+ PCs with AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series chips Acer also expanded its Copilot+ PC lineup with new laptops powered by AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors, bringing on-device AI features across thin-and-light, mainstream, and gaming categories. Acer Swift Go 16 AI: The Swift Go 16 AI is a thin-and-light laptop powered by up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor with Radeon 880M graphics. It supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5x memory and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. Display options include WUXGA and WUXGA+ panels, with OLED variants available. The laptop also features a 5MP IR camera with HDR support, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and a 65Wh battery.

The Aspire 14 AI and Aspire 16 AI target mainstream users. Both laptops can be configured with up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processors and support up to 32GB memory and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. They feature 16:10 aspect ratio displays with refresh rates up to 120Hz, optional OLED panels, and a full set of ports including USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and MicroSD card readers. Battery capacity is rated at 65Wh on both models. Acer Nitro V 16 AI (AMD variant):