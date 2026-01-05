OPPO A6 Pro with MediaTek 6300, 7000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

The OPPO A6 Pro is now available for purchase from across OPPO e-store, ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and select retail stores.

The OPPO A6 Pro features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with support for refresh rates of up to 120Hz. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB using UFS 2.2. The phone runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

The OPPO A6 Pro is equipped with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor, while the front houses a 16MP camera for selfies. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired charging. The device weighs 216 grams.

According to OPPO, gaming performance on the OPPO A6 Pro remains stable, with reliable touch response even when the screen is wet. AI LinkBoost 3.0 is claimed to combine a 360-degree surround antenna with adaptive AI network selection to secure stronger signals in areas with poor network connectivity.