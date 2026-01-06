CES 2026: Asus ROG unveils new Zephyrus gaming laptops, AR glasses, more

Asus has unveiled a wide range of new gaming hardware under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The announcements span gaming laptops, desktops, motherboards, monitors, peripherals, cooling solutions, and an augmented reality glasses meant for gaming that has been developed in partnership with XReal. The new ROG lineup is being showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas from January 5 to January 8.

Everything Asus ROG announced at CES 2026

ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16:

Asus has refreshed its Zephyrus lineup with updated G14 and G16 models. Both laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, offering up to 50 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of NPU performance for on-device AI tasks. GPU options now go up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 on the G14 and RTX 5090 on the G16.

Asus has increased the maximum GPU power limits, with the G14 now reaching up to 130W and the G16 up to 160W in manual mode. An AMD Ryzen AI variant of the G14 is also available, with Copilot+ support. Both laptops feature a new 1100-nit Nebula HDR display with 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage and Delta E <1 calibration. Other changes include redesigned cooling with liquid metal on the CPU, improved exhaust vents, longer battery life, and the addition of a full-size SD card reader. ROG Zephyrus Duo: Asus has introduced a new generation of the dual-screen Zephyrus Duo gaming laptop. It features two 3K OLED touch displays running at 120Hz, with the primary panel supporting NVIDIA G-SYNC.

The laptop is powered by Intel processors and can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. Asus says the device supports five operating modes and uses a cooling system that includes a vapor chamber, dual fans, and a dedicated graphite sheet. ROG Flow Z13-KJP (ROG x Kojima Productions): Asus has partnered with video game developer Kojima Productions to launch a limited-edition Flow Z13-KJP. The 2-in-1 Windows gaming tablet is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with Radeon 8060S graphics and a 50 TOPS NPU. It features a 13.4-inch 2.5K Nebula HDR touchscreen with a 180Hz refresh rate and 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage. The design is inspired by Kojima Productions’ Ludens mascot, with artwork by Yoji Shinkawa, along with custom software themes and packaging.

ROG G1000 gaming desktop: Asus has announced the ROG G1000 desktop, which includes a built-in AniMe Holo fan system capable of projecting holographic visuals. The system uses a separate airflow chamber to prevent thermal interference. Hardware options include NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, or AMD Radeon 9070 XT GPUs, paired with up to 128GB DDR5 memory and up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Cooling is handled by a 420mm AIO liquid cooler inside a 104L ATX tower chassis. ROG XReal R1 Gaming Glasses: Asus has partnered with XReal to launch the ROG XReal R1 gaming glasses. The AR glasses feature an integrated 1080p display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms latency, creating a virtual 171-inch screen.

They connect via the ROG Control Dock and support PCs, consoles, and the ROG Ally handheld console. Audio is tuned by Bose, and the glasses use electrochromic lenses to adjust to lighting conditions. ROG Swift OLED monitors: Asus has unveiled new OLED gaming monitors featuring RGB Stripe Pixel technology. The ROG Swift OLED (PG27UCWM) is a 26.5-inch Tandem RGB OLED display with dual-mode support for 4K at 240Hz and 1080p at 480Hz. It supports Dolby Vision, DisplayPort 2.1, and USB-C power delivery. The ROG Swift OLED (PG34WCDN) is a 34-inch curved QD-OLED monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate and BlackShield film for improved scratch resistance and contrast.