Kingston launches Dual Portable SSD with USB-A, USB-C support: Details

Kingston has launched its new Dual Portable SSD. Featuring both USB Type-A and USB Type-C connectors, the storage device is said to be designed for users who need to move files across multiple devices without relying on cables or adapters. The Kingston Dual Portable SSD is offered in capacities of up to 2TB and supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds.
Kingston Dual Portable SSD: Details
The Kingston Dual Portable SSD features a compact, flash drive–style design with a metal and plastic casing. It includes both USB Type-A and USB Type-C connectors, allowing it to connect directly to a wide range of devices without the need for additional cables or adapters.
Kingston says the drive supports read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds of up to 950MB/s, making it suitable for moving large files quickly. The SSD uses 3D NAND storage and is available in 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants.
Kingston says the Dual Portable SSD is compatible with Windows 11, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, Android and iOS/iPadOS devices. The company is offering a limited five-year warranty along with free technical support.
Kingston Dual Portable SSD: Specifications
- Interface: USB Type-A and USB Type-C
- Standard: USB 3.2 Gen 2
- Read speed: Up to 1,050MB/s
- Write speed: Up to 950MB/s
- Storage options: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
- NAND type: 3D NAND
- Dimensions: 71.85mm × 21.1mm × 8.6mm
- Weight: 13g
- Operating temperature: 0 degree Celsius to 60 degree Celsius
- Storage temperature: -20 degree Celsius to 85 degree Celsius
- Compatibility: Windows 11, macOS (v13.7.6+), Linux (v4.4+), Chrome OS, Android, iOS/iPadOS (v13+)