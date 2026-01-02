Kingston launches Dual Portable SSD with USB-A, USB-C support: Details

Kingston has launched its new Dual Portable SSD. Featuring both USB Type-A and USB Type-C connectors, the storage device is said to be designed for users who need to move files across multiple devices without relying on cables or adapters. The Kingston Dual Portable SSD is offered in capacities of up to 2TB and supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds.

Kingston Dual Portable SSD: Details

The Kingston Dual Portable SSD features a compact, flash drive–style design with a metal and plastic casing. It includes both USB Type-A and USB Type-C connectors, allowing it to connect directly to a wide range of devices without the need for additional cables or adapters.

ALSO READ: PlayStation Plus January catalog revealed: NFS Unbound, Core Keeper, more Kingston says the drive supports read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds of up to 950MB/s, making it suitable for moving large files quickly. The SSD uses 3D NAND storage and is available in 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants. ALSO READ: TCL unveils Note A1 NXTPAPER tablet with paper-like display and AI tools Kingston says the Dual Portable SSD is compatible with Windows 11, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, Android and iOS/iPadOS devices. The company is offering a limited five-year warranty along with free technical support. Kingston Dual Portable SSD: Specifications