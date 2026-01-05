Monday, January 05, 2026 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / CES 2026: XReal 1S AR glasses unveiled with FHD screen, Sound by Bose

CES 2026: XReal 1S AR glasses unveiled with FHD screen, Sound by Bose

Ahead of CES 2026, XReal has introduced the 1S augmented reality (AR) glasses, focusing on higher-resolution visuals and improved audio

XReal 1S

XREAL 1S AR glasses feature upgraded 1200p optics, a 120Hz refresh rate. (Image: XReal Global)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

XReal has unveiled new augmented reality (AR) glasses, the XReal 1S, ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The AR glasses can project a 171-inch Full HD virtual screen and feature built-in speakers with audio tuned by Bose. According to the company, the additions are aimed at users who rely on AR glasses for entertainment, gaming and everyday screen viewing.
 
At The Android Show: XR Edition in December, Google previewed Project Aura, an Android XR platform-based pair of glasses developed by XReal. The company has not yet confirmed details of the glasses built on the platform; however, it may preview them soon.
 

XReal 1S: Details

According to the company, the XReal 1S is an updated version of the earlier XReal One glasses launched in December 2024. The new model projects a 171-inch spatial screen with Full HD resolution ranging from 1080p to 1200p, along with increased brightness from 600 nits to 700 nits. The projected screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 108 per cent sRGB colour coverage, a 52-degree field of view and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Users can also scale the virtual screen size up to 500 inches.
 
Powered by the XReal X1 chip, the XReal 1S supports native 3DoF tracking, allowing users to fix virtual screens in place and use wider display modes such as 21:9 and 32:9. The company said the device features a reinforced USB Type-C port and comes with a protective carry case for easier travel. The XReal 1S also supports the XReal Eye add-on, which enables 6DoF spatial tracking, point-of-view photos and video recording with virtual overlays. 

Also Read

Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Pad 2 Pro

Xiaomi to kick off 2026 with Redmi Note 15 5G, Pad 2 Pro launch on Jan 6

Samsung Electronics

Samsung plans to double devices powered by Google Gemini to 800 mn in 2026

Realme 16 Pro series, Realme Pad 3 and Realme Buds Air8

Realme 16 Pro series, Pad 3, Buds Air 8 to launch on Jan 6: What to expect

Kingston Dual Portable SSD

Kingston launches Dual Portable SSD with USB-A, USB-C support: Details

OPPO Reno 15 series

OPPO Reno 15 series to be launched in India on January 8: What to expect

 
The XReal 1S comes with audio tuned by Bose. The glasses also include automatic electrochromic dimming that adjusts to surrounding light to maintain comfortable viewing both indoors and outdoors. XReal said the device weighs 82 grams and complies with multiple TÜV Rheinland eye comfort standards to help reduce eye strain. 
 
XReal has also announced a new feature called Real 3D, which allows standard 2D content to be viewed in 3D. The feature does not require separate apps or software and is powered by the X1 spatial computing chip. Users can enable the option through settings and apply it to videos, games and personal media. Real 3D is available on the XReal 1S and XReal One Pro via a software update.
 

More From This Section

iPhone 16, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: iPhone 16 at ₹59,990, MacBook Air at ₹68k

CMF Headphone Pro and CMF Watch 3 Pro

Nothing to launch CMF Headphone Pro, Watch 3 Pro in India soon: Details

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 Ultra may launch soon with gaming-focused hardware: What to expect

OpenAI

OpenAI's first device may rely on audio-based interactions: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may launch in late February: What to expect

Topics : Tech News gadgets Virtual Rreality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayModern Diagnostic IPO AllotmentCrypto Market Outlook 2026ONGC Gas Leak Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayDonald Trump Colombia ThreatSAIL Share PricePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon