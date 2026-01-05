CES 2026: LG unveils true-wireless Wallpaper TV and Gallery TV lineup

LG Electronics has announced that it will be expanding its OLED TV lineup with a “true-wireless wallpaper TV” called LG OLED evo W6, which will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 . The company said that this TV revives its wallpaper design first introduced in 2017, and combines it with true wireless connectivity and new colour technology. Notably, this development comes on the heels of LG unveiling its new Gallery TV on December 30.

LG OLED evo W6: What to expect

LG has unveiled the OLED evo W6 as part of its 2026 TV lineup, bringing back its ultra-thin “Wallpaper TV” concept with a focus on wireless connectivity and higher picture performance. As per the company, the LG OLED evo W6 measures around 9mm in thickness and is designed to sit flush against the wall, with all ports and external connections shifted to a separate Zero Connect Box that can be placed up to 10 metres away. Video and audio are transmitted wirelessly from the box to the TV.

The OLED evo W6 also debuts LG’s new “Hyper Radiant” colour technology, which combines higher peak brightness, improved colour output, including blacks, and lower screen reflectivity. The panel is powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3, which is claimed to use a dual-processing approach to reduce noise while preserving natural detail. LG says the display delivers significantly higher brightness than earlier OLED models and is engineered to minimise reflections, making it more usable in brightly lit rooms. The OLED evo W6 supports LG Gallery+, which provides access to a collection of over 4,500 artworks, ambient visuals and visual scenes. Alongside curated art pieces, the platform includes cinematic and animated content. Users can display personal photos or create images using generative AI features, with the option to add background audio.

In terms of features, the OLED evo W6 supports 4K resolution at up to 165Hz, along with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium for gaming. It runs LG's latest webOS platform with user-specific profiles, voice recognition and AI-powered content discovery, while security features are handled through LG Shield. How is LG OLED evo W6 different from Gallery TV While both the OLED evo W6 and the recently unveiled LG Gallery TV may seem similar, they are aimed at different use cases and priorities. The OLED evo W6 is built around an ultra-thin OLED panel and wireless connectivity, with picture performance and minimal physical presence as its core strengths. It relies on LG's latest OLED panel technology, higher brightness levels and advanced image processing, and is designed to function primarily as a high-end television that blends into the wall when not in use. Although it supports LG Gallery+ and can display curated artwork, this remains a secondary function rather than the centre of the product's identity.

The LG Gallery TV, by contrast, is designed first as a digital canvas. It uses a MiniLED panel rather than OLED and places greater emphasis on reproducing artwork with consistent colour, controlled brightness, and reduced glare. Features such as Gallery Mode, internal storage for content, and curated presentations developed with museum curators underline its role as an art display that also functions as a TV. In short, the OLED evo W6 seems to be targeting users looking for a top-tier, design-led OLED television with wireless flexibility, while the Gallery TV is positioned as a dedicated art and interior-focused display where visual presentation and decor integration take precedence over raw display performance.