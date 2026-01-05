CES 2026: ASUS unveils ROG OLED gaming monitors with RGB display technology

ASUS’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced four new OLED gaming monitors ahead of CES 2026 , led by ultrawide and 4K models that introduce a new RGB Stripe OLED pixel technology designed to improve text clarity on OLED screens. The new lineup includes monitors using RGB Stripe QD-OLED (Quantum Dot Organic Light-Emitting Diode) and Tandem RGB OLED panels, along with select models featuring ASUS’s new BlackShield protective film for deeper blacks and improved screen durability.

Across the lineup, the ROG OLED monitors come with built-in panel protection and software tools. A proximity sensor automatically dims the display when the user moves away, helping reduce the risk of burn-in. Gaming-focused features include AI-based visual modes that adapt to on-screen content, enhanced visibility in darker scenes, and crosshair tools designed for competitive play.

ALSO READ: CES 2026: LG unveils true-wireless Wallpaper TV and Gallery TV lineup New ASUS OLED gaming monitors: What to expect ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDN The PG34WCDN is a 34-inch ultrawide OLED gaming monitor and is positioned as ASUS’s most advanced offering in this category. It features a curved WQHD QD-OLED panel with a 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response times, targeting high-end PC gamers. This model features ASUS’s new BlackShield protective film, which improves perceived black levels and makes the screen more resistant to scratches during everyday use. The monitor also supports HDR playback and modern connectivity options such as DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 for compatibility with next-generation graphics hardware.

ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS The ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS is another 34-inch ultrawide QD-OLED monitor, but it sits slightly below the PG34WCDN in the lineup. It offers a 280Hz refresh rate and fast OLED response times, making it suitable for competitive gaming. Like the higher-end model, this monitor also features the BlackShield film. It uses a more compact stand designed to free up desk space and supports HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, and USB-C connectivity. ROG Swift OLED PG27UCWM The PG27UCWM is a 26.5-inch OLED monitor that supports a dual-mode setup, allowing users to switch between 4K resolution at 240Hz and Full HD resolution at 480Hz. This makes it suitable for both visually detailed games and high-frame-rate competitive titles.

Unlike the ultrawide models, the PG27UCWM uses a different Tandem RGB OLED panel design and does not rely on the BlackShield film, instead focusing on improved colour brightness and clarity through its panel structure. The monitor supports Dolby Vision, HDR playback, and high-bandwidth connections, including DisplayPort 2.1 and USB-C charging. ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM Gen 3 The PG32UCDM Gen 3 is an updated version of ASUS’s 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor. It retains a 240Hz refresh rate and fast response times, but now adds the BlackShield protective film to the QD-OLED panel. The monitor also supports Dolby Vision, HDR playback, and next-generation connectivity options, including DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1.