CES 2026: ASUS unveils ROG OLED gaming monitors with RGB display technology

ASUS’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced four new OLED gaming monitors ahead of CES 2026, led by ultrawide and 4K models that introduce a new RGB Stripe OLED pixel technology designed to improve text clarity on OLED screens. The new lineup includes monitors using RGB Stripe QD-OLED (Quantum Dot Organic Light-Emitting Diode) and Tandem RGB OLED panels, along with select models featuring ASUS’s new BlackShield protective film for deeper blacks and improved screen durability.
Across the lineup, the ROG OLED monitors come with built-in panel protection and software tools. A proximity sensor automatically dims the display when the user moves away, helping reduce the risk of burn-in. Gaming-focused features include AI-based visual modes that adapt to on-screen content, enhanced visibility in darker scenes, and crosshair tools designed for competitive play.
New ASUS OLED gaming monitors: What to expect
ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDN
The PG34WCDN is a 34-inch ultrawide OLED gaming monitor and is positioned as ASUS’s most advanced offering in this category. It features a curved WQHD QD-OLED panel with a 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response times, targeting high-end PC gamers.
This model features ASUS’s new BlackShield protective film, which improves perceived black levels and makes the screen more resistant to scratches during everyday use. The monitor also supports HDR playback and modern connectivity options such as DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 for compatibility with next-generation graphics hardware.
ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS
The ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS is another 34-inch ultrawide QD-OLED monitor, but it sits slightly below the PG34WCDN in the lineup. It offers a 280Hz refresh rate and fast OLED response times, making it suitable for competitive gaming.
Like the higher-end model, this monitor also features the BlackShield film. It uses a more compact stand designed to free up desk space and supports HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, and USB-C connectivity.
ROG Swift OLED PG27UCWM
The PG27UCWM is a 26.5-inch OLED monitor that supports a dual-mode setup, allowing users to switch between 4K resolution at 240Hz and Full HD resolution at 480Hz. This makes it suitable for both visually detailed games and high-frame-rate competitive titles.
Unlike the ultrawide models, the PG27UCWM uses a different Tandem RGB OLED panel design and does not rely on the BlackShield film, instead focusing on improved colour brightness and clarity through its panel structure. The monitor supports Dolby Vision, HDR playback, and high-bandwidth connections, including DisplayPort 2.1 and USB-C charging.
ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM Gen 3
The PG32UCDM Gen 3 is an updated version of ASUS’s 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor. It retains a 240Hz refresh rate and fast response times, but now adds the BlackShield protective film to the QD-OLED panel. The monitor also supports Dolby Vision, HDR playback, and next-generation connectivity options, including DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1.
What is RGB Stripe OLED pixel technology
Across several of the new monitors, ASUS is introducing a new RGB Stripe OLED pixel structure. Traditional OLED panels can sometimes show coloured edges or reduced sharpness around text due to their sub-pixel arrangement. As per ASUS, its new technology is designed to make text and fine details appear clearer.
For users, this mainly translates into better readability during everyday tasks such as reading or working, alongside improved clarity in games.
Other gaming monitors at CES 2026
ASUS’s announcements come as other display makers also step up their gaming monitor offerings ahead of CES 2026. LG recently revealed its new UltraGear evo lineup, which includes a 39-inch 5K2K OLED monitor, a 27-inch 5K Mini LED display, and a 52-inch 5K2K monitor with a 12:9 aspect ratio, all featuring real-time 5K AI upscaling for lower-resolution content. Samsung, meanwhile, has unveiled its 2026 Odyssey gaming monitors, highlighting a glasses-free 3D display with 6K resolution and a separate model capable of reaching a 1,040Hz refresh rate. All of these products are set to be showcased at CES 2026, scheduled to run from January 6 to 9, with pricing and availability expected to be announced later.