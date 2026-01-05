CES 2026: Samsung unveils 130-inch Micro RGB TV with gallery-style design

Samsung has unveiled the world’s first 130-inch Micro RGB TV (R95H model), ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 . The ultra-large television introduces Samsung’s biggest Micro RGB display to date and adopts a new design approach aimed at positioning the screen as a central visual element rather than a conventional TV. Samsung said that the TV offers a gallery-inspired aesthetic through the “Timeless Frame” which it built on Samsung’s 2013 Timeless Gallery design.

The 130-inch Micro RGB TV will be showcased at CES 2026, which takes place in Las Vegas, the US, from January 6 to January 9.

Samsung 130-inch Micro RGB TV: Details The new 130-inch model is built around Samsung’s Micro RGB display technology, which uses individually controlled red, green and blue micro-sized LEDs. According to the company, the TV is powered by the Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, along with Micro RGB Color Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro. These systems are designed to analyse incoming content and adjust colour, contrast and brightness dynamically, particularly in scenes with subtle tonal differences. ALSO READ: CES 2026: LG unveils true-wireless Wallpaper TV and Gallery TV lineup The display supports Micro RGB Precision Color 100, which Samsung said delivers 100 per cent coverage of the BT.2020 colour gamut. The panel has also received certification from Germany’s Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE) for accurate colour reproduction. To address reflections on such a large surface, the TV includes Samsung’s Glare Free technology, aimed at maintaining colour consistency and contrast in different lighting conditions.

In terms of design, the R95H features what Samsung calls a “Timeless Frame,” a gallery-style frame inspired by the company’s earlier design concepts from 2013. The frame is intended to make the screen resemble a large architectural window rather than a standalone television. Audio components are integrated into the frame itself, with Samsung stating that sound output is tuned specifically to match the scale of the 130-inch panel. ALSO READ: CES 2026: ASUS unveils ROG OLED gaming monitors with RGB display technology On the software side, the TV supports HDR10+ Advanced and Eclipsa Audio. It also includes Samsung’s Vision AI Companion features, enabling functions such as conversational search, live translation, generative wallpapers and access to AI-powered modes like AI Football Mode Pro and AI Sound Controller Pro. The TV also supports apps and services including Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity.