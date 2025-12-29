CES 2026: Samsung unveils new Q-series soundbars, Music Studio speakers

Samsung has announced its 2026 audio lineup ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show, introducing new Q-series soundbars and Music Studio series Wi-Fi speakers aimed at expanding its home audio ecosystem. The new range offers new AI-based smart features, ability to work in an integrated ecosystem and more. These new Samsung audio products are set to be showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas from January 6 to 9.

Samsung’s 2026 audio lineup: What’s new

Q-Series soundbars

Samsung’s 2026 Q-Series is led by the HW-Q990H, its new flagship soundbar. The system features an 11.1.4-channel configuration made up of a 7.0.2 main soundbar, 4.0.2 rear speakers, and a compact active subwoofer with dual eight-inch drivers.

One of the key additions is a new feature called Sound Elevation, which is designed to lift dialogue toward the centre of the screen for more natural vocal placement. The soundbar also introduces Auto Volume, which dynamically balances audio levels across different types of content to prevent sudden volume jumps. ALSO READ: CES 2026: LG unveils new Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect soundbar The Q990H uses up-firing channels and AI-based tuning to widen the soundstage. Samsung said that the soundbar brings a sense of scale typically associated with professional home theater setups. Samsung is also introducing the HW-QS90H, an all-in-one soundbar aimed at users who want a cleaner setup without a separate subwoofer. It uses a 7.1.2-channel configuration with 13 built-in speakers and a Quad Bass Woofer system integrated directly into the chassis. A built-in gyro sensor allows the soundbar to automatically adjust audio output depending on whether it is wall-mounted or placed on a surface.

Music Studio series Samsung is expanding beyond traditional soundbars with two new Wi-Fi speakers under its Music Studio branding — the Music Studio 7 (LS70H) and Music Studio 5 (LS50H). The Music Studio 7 (LS70H) is the more advanced model and is designed as a standalone immersive speaker or as part of a larger multi-speaker setup. It delivers a 3.1.1-channel configuration with left, centre, right and top-firing speakers. Samsung says it uses Audio Lab Pattern Control Technology to reduce signal overlap and improve directional clarity, while AI Dynamic Bass Control manages low frequencies with minimal distortion. The speaker supports high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz and includes a super tweeter that extends the frequency range up to 35kHz for improved detail. It can be paired with Samsung TVs and other compatible speakers using Samsung’s Q-Symphony technology to create wider stereo or full surround setups. The Music Studio 7 will be available in black and white finishes.

ALSO READ: CES 2026: Samsung announces 2026 Micro RGB TV lineup, sizes, and features The Music Studio 5 (LS50H) is designed for users who want a more compact, design-forward speaker. It features a four-inch woofer paired with dual tweeters and a built-in waveguide for balanced sound output. Like its larger sibling, it uses AI Dynamic Bass Control to enhance low frequencies without distortion. The Music Studio 5 supports Wi-Fi casting, Bluetooth connectivity via Samsung’s Seamless Codec, and voice control. It is intended to blend into home interiors while still offering a capable audio experience. Ecosystem and connectivity Samsung continues to expand its Q-Symphony ecosystem, allowing compatible TVs, soundbars and Wi-Fi speakers to work together as a single audio system. Samsung said that in 2026, Q-Symphony will support pairing up to five devices simultaneously, with automatic channel allocation based on room layout and speaker placement.