CES 2026: LG unveils canvas-style Gallery TV to rival Samsung Frame TVs

LG Electronics has announced that it will be expanding its lifestyle television lineup with the upcoming LG Gallery TV, which will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 . LG said that the Gallery TV is designed to function both as a television and a digital canvas, with a focus on blending into home interiors rather than standing out as a conventional screen. The new model will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes.

LG Gallery TV: Details

The LG Gallery TV features a slim, flush-mounted design and supports interchangeable magnetic frames, allowing users to adjust its appearance to suit different interior styles. It uses a Mini LED panel paired with LG’s Alpha 7 AI processor and delivers 4K resolution. According to LG, the display has been designed in collaboration with museum curators to better replicate the look of physical artwork, with a dedicated Gallery Mode that adjusts colour, brightness and contrast to suit ambient lighting conditions. The screen also incorporates glare reduction and reflection management to maintain visibility throughout the day.

The Gallery TV is supported by LG's Gallery+ platform, which offers access to a library of more than 4,500 artworks, visuals and ambient scenes. The platform includes curated art collections as well as cinematic imagery and animated visuals. Users can also upload their own photos or generate images using built-in generative AI tools. Background audio can be added through built-in music options or streamed via Bluetooth.