TCL unveils Note A1 NXTPAPER tablet with paper-like display and AI tools

The Note A1 NXTPAPER uses TCL’s NXTPAPER Pure display technology, which is designed to reduce glare and eye strain while maintaining colour accuracy. The 11.5-inch screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and features a matte, paper-like surface intended to mimic the feel of real paper. TCL said that the display is TUV-certified for eye comfort and limits harmful blue light output, while still supporting full-colour visuals rather than monochrome e-ink.

For writing and sketching, the tablet supports the T-Pen Pro stylus, which offers 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, dual tips and low-latency input. The company said that the writing experience is designed to feel closer to pen-on-paper, with subtle resistance and improved precision for handwriting and drawing. Handwritten notes can also be converted into editable text.

The tablet includes a range of AI-powered tools aimed at productivity. These include real-time transcription, translation, writing assistance, and summarisation, as well as an “Inspiration Space” designed to organise notes and ideas. TCL says these tools are designed to work locally on the device where possible, rather than relying entirely on cloud processing.