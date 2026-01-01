CES 2026: LG unveils new xboom by will.i.am speakers with AI-based features

LG has announced an expansion of its xboom by will.i.am audio lineup, adding four new speakers that will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas. The new range includes the xboom Stage 501, xboom Blast, xboom Mini and xboom Rock, all positioned across different use cases such as home listening, outdoor use and portable playback.

The new models build on last year’s xboom speakers and introduce additional AI-based features, longer battery life and updated designs. LG says the lineup focuses on improving usability across different environments while maintaining consistent sound performance.

LG’s new xboom lineup: Details

xboom Stage 501

The xboom Stage 501 is positioned as the most powerful model in the lineup. It supports up to 220W output when plugged in and 160W on battery power, with a claimed battery life of up to 25 hours using a removable 99Wh battery. The speaker uses a five-sided cabinet design and supports multiple placement options, including vertical, horizontal, tilted and tripod-mounted orientations.

ALSO READ: CES 2026: LG unveils canvas-style Gallery TV to rival Samsung Frame TVs It includes dual woofers, full-range drivers and Peerless tweeters. LG says the speaker supports AI Sound, AI Lighting and Space Calibration Pro, which adjusts audio output based on the surrounding environment. The Stage 501 also includes an AI Karaoke Master feature that can reduce or adjust vocals in songs, based on a dataset of over 10,000 tracks, allowing users to sing along without needing dedicated karaoke files. xboom Blast Designed for outdoor use, the xboom Blast offers up to 35 hours of playback on a single charge from its 99Wh battery. It delivers 220W output and uses three passive radiators to improve low-frequency response. LG says the speaker has been tested against military-grade durability standards and includes reinforced edges for outdoor use.

ALSO READ: CES 2026: LG to unveil CLOiD, its home robot built to handle daily chores The Blast features a rope-style side handle for carrying, along with a rubberised top handle. It also supports AI Sound, AI Lighting and Space Calibration Pro, allowing the speaker to adapt audio output based on its surroundings. xboom Mini The xboom Mini is a compact speaker aimed at everyday use. It offers up to 10 hours of playback and features a cube-shaped design with a built-in Magic Strap for flexible placement. Despite its size, LG says it supports Sound Field Enhance to maintain audio clarity in open spaces.

The Mini is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance and includes a tripod mount for added flexibility. It also supports Bluetooth connectivity and basic onboard controls for playback and volume. xboom Rock The xboom Rock is designed for outdoor durability and portability. It offers up to 10 hours of playback and is built to meet seven military durability standards. Compared to its predecessor, the speaker increases output power to 6W and supports Sound Field Enhance for improved sound projection. The Rock also supports LE Audio Auracast for sharing audio across compatible speakers and includes a physical control button for quick access to app-based functions.