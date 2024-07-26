Business Standard
Qi2 wireless charging debuts on Android with HMD Skyline launch: What is it

Introduced in early 2023, Qi2 wireless charging incorporates features inspired by Apple's MagSafe technology, notably the Magnetic Power Profile

Wireless charging (Image: Shutterstock)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Finnish mobile phone brand HMD (Human Mobile Devices) debuted Qi2 wireless charging in Android smartphone space with the launch of Skyline. This is an important development because the second-generation wireless charging standard by Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) was introduced in early 2023, but has been skipped by the big technology players, such as Google and Samsung, to date despite growing adoption of wireless charging features in smartphones. Nevertheless, more brands are expected to follow the suit since there now is a smartphone with support for Qi2 wireless charging support. On that note, let us explore the Qi2 wireless charging standard details:

What is Qi2
Qi2 is the latest open wireless charging standard from the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), which is a group that works with technology companies to set standards for safety, efficiency and interoperability of wireless power applications.

Qi2 charging standard is based on Apple’s MagSafe technology, which allows Qi2-branded devices to feature a ring of magnetic coils to attain improved alignment with chargers, ensuring faster wireless charging speeds.

Benefits of Qi2 charging

Qi2 certified devices allow 15W fast charging with compatible chargers while the previous generation Qi standard was limited to 5W wireless charging. Additionally, Qi2 wireless charging relies on electromagnetic coils that create a magnetic field, this ensures better alignment with a compatible device, improving charging efficiency.

While Qi2 compatible chargers have backward compatibility, which essentially means they could charge Qi certified smartphones, they work best with Qi2 certified devices due to their magnetic alignment feature. Apart from charging improvements, the presence of magnetic coil within the device opens up options for new smartphone accessories such as stands, wallets and more.

Users can also purchase a case with a magnetic ring for Qi supporting devices to enable magnetic attachments similar to Qi2-supporting devices.

Topics : Wireless charging HMD Global Apple

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

