OPPO Reno 13 series launched with MediaTek D 8350 chip: Check price, specs

China's OPPO has launched its Reno 13 series in India, which includes Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro smartphones. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 System-on-Chip, OPPO Reno 13 series smartphones come with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 user interface, incorporating artificial intelligence tools for imaging and productivity.

OPPO Reno 13 series: Price and variants

OPPO Reno 13 -

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 37,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 39,999

OPPO Reno 13 Pro-

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 49,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 54,999

OPPO Reno 13 series: Availability and offers

OPPO Reno 13 series smartphones are now available for pre-order on the company's official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart. Open sales start on January 11.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of up to 10 per cent on select bank cards from SBI, HDFC, Bank of Baroda and Axis Bank. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000 on trade-in deals. Additionally, there are no-interest equated monthly instalment plans of up to nine months.

OPPO Reno 13 series: AI features

The OPPO Reno 13 series smartphones are equipped with AI-driven features designed to enhance the user experience in imaging and productivity. These include tools like AI Clarity Enhancer for improving photo details and AI Unblur for restoring sharpness to blurred images. Additionally, the devices feature Audio Zoom, which uses a triple-microphone system to capture precise audio during video recording in live concert-like settings. The series also introduces the AI Toolbox 2.0, a suite of productivity enhancements powered by artificial intelligence. Here are the details:

Imaging features

AI Clarity Enhancer: Improves photo details at zoom levels of 10X and beyond, making distant objects and landscapes appear clearer.

AI Unblur: Enhances sharpness, colours, and dynamic range in blurry photographs.

AI Reflection Remover: Eliminates light reflections caused by glass surfaces or similar obstructions.

AI Eraser 2.0: Offers precise removal of unwanted objects from images.

AI Portrait: Recognises up to 10 faces in a frame for optimised portrait photography.

AI Night Portrait: Reduces noise and enhances sharpness in low-light portrait shots.

AI Clear Face: Enhances facial details, including skin texture, hair, and eyebrows, for portraits.

AI Best Face: Detects and corrects closed eyes in group photos.

AI Reimage: Provides over 20 creative templates to reinterpret photos.

AI Motion: Converts static images into dynamic, live photos.

Productivity Features

AI Summary: Extracts key points from articles and web content for simplified understanding.

Screen Translator: Translates text displayed on-screen, either in full or in selected sections.

AI Writer: Assists with spelling and grammar corrections, as well as creating, refining, or condensing text.

AI Reply: Generates context-based replies in instant messaging apps, offering various styles of response.

OPPO Reno 13 series: Specifications

OPPO Reno 13 Pro

Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED, 1272 × 2800 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits HBM brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350

RAM: 12GB RAM

Storage: up to 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (AF, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide (AF) + 50MP telephoto (AF, OIS)

Front camera: 50MP (AF)

Battery: 5800mAh

Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless

OPPO Reno 13