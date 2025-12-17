EvoFox launches One X Tri-Mode Wireless Gamepad: Check price, features

Amkette’s EvoFox has launched the One X Tri-Mode Wireless Gamepad in India, expanding its One Series lineup with a controller packed with features such as tri-mode connectivity, motion controls, and customisation options through the Keylinker App. The controller also features multiple programmable macro buttons for performing multiple actions at once. These buttons can also activate advanced features, such as gyro aiming and precision mode during gameplay.

One X Tri-Mode Wireless Gamepad: Price and availability

The EvoFox One X Tri-Mode Wireless Gamepad is now available on select online platforms at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

One X Tri-Mode Wireless Gamepad: Details

ALSO READ: Krafton releases BGMI redeem codes for Dec 17: How to unlock 'Suave Master' The EvoFox One X supports three connectivity modes: 2.4GHz low-latency wireless, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB-C wired, allowing users to switch between PC, console and mobile gaming. The company said that the One X has its built-in six-axis gyroscope, which allows players to aim naturally by tilting the controller. The key highlight of the controller is its four programmable back buttons, ML, MR, NL, and NR, which can be customised for single commands or complex macros. According to the company, gamers can program up to 20 inputs over 60 seconds, helping speed up actions without taking thumbs off the joysticks. It is said to be useful for quick swaps, activating abilities and automating advanced move sequences.

With a single press of the NL button, players can activate gyro aiming. The controller also introduces an on-the-fly Precision Mode. By holding the NR button, right-stick sensitivity is reduced for finer control, which the company said is useful for sniper shots or precise camera movement. One X Tri-Mode Wireless Gamepad comes with an 800mAh battery claimed for up to 20 hours of gameplay, along with auto-sleep for power efficiency. ALSO READ: Year-ender 2025: MacBook Pro to Kindle, five productivity-focused devices EvoFox said that it has equipped the One X with Hall-effect magnetic joysticks and triggers. This is said to help cut down on wear over time and reduce the chances of joystick drift during long-term use. The controller weighs 225 grams and comes with textured grips for comfort during long sessions. Additional features include turbo mode, dual vibration motors, RGB lighting, a 1,000Hz polling rate.