Lenovo Idea Tab Plus launched in India starting at ₹27,999: Specs, features

Lenovo has expanded its Idea Tab lineup in India with the launch of the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus. The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K IPS display of a 90Hz refresh rate. The newly launched tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The tablet comes bundled with a stylus, named Lenovo Tab Pen. For the unaware, the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus joins the Idea Tab and Idea Tab Pro, which were launched in August and March, respectively.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus: Price and availability

8GB RAM + 256 storage (Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs 27,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: (Wi-Fi only): Rs 27,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs 30,999

Colour: Cloud Grey, Luna Grey

The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is now available to pre-book on the company’s official website.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus: Details The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus features a 12.1-inch 2.5K IPS display with up to 800 nits of peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. Audio is handled by a quad-speaker setup tuned with Dolby Atmos and backed by Hi-Res wireless audio certification. Powering the tablet is the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, runs Android 15 with update support through Android 17, and packs a 10,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The tablet measures 6.29mm in thickness and weighs starting at 530g.