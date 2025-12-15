Home / Technology / Gadgets / Lenovo Idea Tab Plus launched in India starting at ₹27,999: Specs, features

The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus arrives in India with 12.1-inch 2.5K display of 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 6400, Android 15, and a 10,200mAh battery at a starting price of Rs 27,999

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 4:03 PM IST
Lenovo has expanded its Idea Tab lineup in India with the launch of the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus. The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K IPS display of a 90Hz refresh rate. The newly launched tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The tablet comes bundled with a stylus, named Lenovo Tab Pen. For the unaware, the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus joins the Idea Tab and Idea Tab Pro, which were launched in August and March, respectively.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus: Price and availability

  • 8GB RAM + 256 storage (Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs 27,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: (Wi-Fi only): Rs 27,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs 30,999
  • Colour: Cloud Grey, Luna Grey
The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is now available to pre-book on the company’s official website. 

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus: Details

The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus features a 12.1-inch 2.5K IPS display with up to 800 nits of peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. Audio is handled by a quad-speaker setup tuned with Dolby Atmos and backed by Hi-Res wireless audio certification. Powering the tablet is the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. 
 
It features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, runs Android 15 with update support through Android 17, and packs a 10,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The tablet measures 6.29mm in thickness and weighs starting at 530g.
 
For learning and content creation, the tablet comes with Lenovo AI Notes within Lenovo Notepad, along with Circle to Search with Google and support for Google Gemini, helping in research, summarising, and developing ideas.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus: Specifications

  • Display: 12.1-inch 2.5K IPS display, up to 800 nits peak brightness, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Audio: 4 speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, Hi-res wireless audio certified
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear camera: 13MP
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • OS: Android 15, with upgrades through Android 17
  • Battery: 10,200mAh
  • Charging: 45W
  • Thickness: 6.29mm
  • Weight: 530g onwards

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

