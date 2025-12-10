Home / Technology / Gadgets / Nothing unveils Phone 3a Community Edition, one-day sale on Dec 13: Details

Nothing unveils Phone 3a Community Edition, one-day sale on Dec 13: Details

Nothing unveiled the Phone 3a Community Edition, built with inputs from global community winners across hardware, software, accessories and marketing

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:09 AM IST
British consumer technology brand Nothing has launched the Phone 3a Community Edition, a special version of the Phone 3a shaped by designs and ideas submitted by Nothing community members. Like last year’s Phone 2a Community Edition, it brings together winning entries across hardware, software, accessories and marketing to form a limited-edition model. The Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition will be available for one day, on December 13 at a special drop event in Bengaluru.

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition: Price and availability

The Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition model will be available in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 28,999.
 
According to the company, the Phone 3a Community Edition will go on sale in India on December 13, 2025, at an event in Bengaluru. Nothing said it will produce only 1,000 units of the Phone 3a Community Edition globally.

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition: Details

Hardware Design: The winning hardware and packaging design by Emre Kayganacı is inspired by the look of late-90s and early-2000s gadgets, which were very different from today’s devices. It uses bold, nostalgic colours that make the phone look like an old-school game toy, while staying true to the Nothing Phone 3a’s futuristic identity.
 
Accessory: The winning accessory design for 2025 is Dice. Nothing said this version features numbers in the brand’s Ndot 55 font, mixing the classic dotted look of traditional dice with Nothing’s design identity. The concept was created by Ambrogio Tacconi and Louis Aymonod (Reveland).
 
Lock Screen Clock and Wallpaper Design: The winning software design is a custom clock face that uses different font weights. The layout reduces visual clutter and helps users quickly identify key elements. Nothing said it aligns with the company’s overall design approach. The clock face was created by Jad Zock, who collaborated with the Nothing Software team in London.
 
The device also includes an exclusive wallpaper designed by Jad, created to visually connect the phone’s back colour and texture with the front interface. There are four options — two in blue and two in purple — each inspired by different colour ideas and featuring small, playful easter eggs. 
 
Marketing Campaign: The Made Together campaign highlights the collaborative design process within the Nothing community. Instead of focusing solely on the final product, it celebrates the idea of co-creation. The campaign, created by Sushruta Sarkar in partnership with Nothing’s marketing team, reflects the brand’s aim of making technology fun and inspiring human creativity.
 
According to the company, this year’s edition received more than 700 entries across design, software, accessories and visual storytelling. For this round, Nothing said it improved the process by sharing all briefs at once and giving participants more time and support to work with its teams. The company also introduced a £1,000 cash prize for each category to help creators refine their concepts.
Nothing Phone 3a: Specifications
  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2392 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS, AF) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto ( AF)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 50W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1
  • Protection: Panda Glass, IP64

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

