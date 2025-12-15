Logitech launches MX Master 4 mouse in India at Rs 15,995: Check features

Logitech has renewed its MX Master series in India with the launch of the Logitech MX Master 4. Logitech has noted that this is their only mouse with customisable haptics, delivering subtle vibrations for scrolling, navigation, and selection. As per the company, this tactile precision is best suited for tasks like video editing, design work, and data analysis.

Logitech MX Master 4: Price, offers, availability

Price: Rs 15,995

Colour: Graphite, Pale Grey

Offers: Consumers get a one-month complimentary membership to Adobe Creative Cloud with apps such as Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premiere Pro

Logitech MX Master 4 is currently available for purchase from ecommerce platform Amazon. It is likely to be made available soon on Logitech’s website, too.