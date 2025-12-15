Home / Technology / Gadgets / Logitech launches MX Master 4 mouse in India at Rs 15,995: Check features

Logitech launches MX Master 4 mouse in India at Rs 15,995: Check features

Logitech MX Master 4 boasts customisable haptics, MagSpeed scrolling, multi-device support, and up to 70 days of battery life

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 5:11 PM IST
Logitech has renewed its MX Master series in India with the launch of the Logitech MX Master 4. Logitech has noted that this is their only mouse with customisable haptics, delivering subtle vibrations for scrolling, navigation, and selection. As per the company, this tactile precision is best suited for tasks like video editing, design work, and data analysis.

Logitech MX Master 4: Price, offers, availability

  • Price: Rs 15,995
  • Colour: Graphite, Pale Grey
  • Offers: Consumers get a one-month complimentary membership to Adobe Creative Cloud with apps such as Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premiere Pro
Logitech MX Master 4 is currently available for purchase from ecommerce platform Amazon. It is likely to be made available soon on Logitech’s website, too. 

Logitech MX Master 4: Details

As per Logitech, the MX Master 4 Bluetooth mouse brings upgrades focused on everyday productivity. The mouse adds customisable haptic feedback for scrolling and navigation, along with a new Actions Ring feature via Logi Options+ that lets users access app-specific shortcuts on screen. It also features improved wireless connectivity with a new USB-C dongle. It is claimed to offer quieter clicks than the previous model, and an 8,000 DPI sensor that works on most surfaces, including glass.
Other highlights include MagSpeed scrolling for fast or precise navigation, support for pairing with up to three devices, and USB-C charging. Logitech claims a quick one-minute charge can deliver a few hours of use, while a full charge can last up to 70 days. The mouse is said to be designed for long-term use with more durable, easy-to-clean materials.

Topics :Gadgets NewsTechnology NewsLogitech

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

