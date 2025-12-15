Motorola Edge 70 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 launched: Price, specs

The Motorola Edge 70 will be available from December 23 on the company's official website, ecommerce platform Flipkart and at select retail stores. As for its introductory offers, customers can get discount of Rs 1000 on cards from select banks.

Motorola Edge 70: Details

The Motorola Edge 70 sports a 6.7-inch Super HD AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The smartphone features a metal frame and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, the handset comes with an 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

For cameras, the smartphone features 50MP main and 50MP ultra-wide sensors on the rear. At the front, it includes a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls. The company said that all three cameras support 4K 60FPS video recording. Powered by motoAI, the camera system comes with features like AI Video Enhancement, AI Action Shot, AI Adaptive Stabilisation, AI Signature Style, and AI Group Shot. The smartphone also offers Google Photos AI tools such as Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and Magic Editor.