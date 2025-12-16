Home / Technology / Gadgets / Realme launches Narzo 90 series in India with 7000mAh battery: Price, specs

Realme launches Narzo 90 series in India with 7000mAh battery: Price, specs

Realme Narzo 90 series features 7,000mAh battery, 60W charging, and IP65/IP69-rated dust and water resistance on both models

Realme Narzo 90 series
Realme Narzo 90 series
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Realme has launched the Narzo 90 series in India. The series comprises the Narzo 90 and Narzo 90x models. The Realme Narzo 90 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity D6400, while the Narzo 90x is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity D6300 processor. Both feature a 7,000mAh battery and come with IP65 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Realme Narzo 90 series: Price and variant

Realme Narzo 90

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999
  • 8GB RAM  +128GB storage: Rs 18,499
  • Colours: Victory Gold and Carbon black

Realme Narzo 90x

  • 6GB + 128GB: Rs 13,999
  • 8GB +128GB: Rs 15,499
  • Colours: Flash Blue and Nitro Blue

Realme Narzo 90 series: Availability and offers

 
The Realme Narzo 90 will be available on Amazon for three days, from December 24 to December 26. As part of the introductory offers, buyers can avail a Rs 1,000 coupon, along with no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) options for up to six months.
 
The Realme Narzo 90x will be available for a limited 12-hour sale on December 23 on the e-commerce platform. Customers purchasing the device during this period can get a Rs 1,000 coupon. 

Realme Narzo 90 series: Details

 
The Realme Narzo 90 sports a 6.57-inch FHD 2.5D OLED display with up to 4,000 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity D6400 chipset.  In terms of design, the phone has a slim 7.79mm profile and weighs 181g. On the camera front, the Narzo 90 includes a Sony 85D2 rear camera and a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls.
 
For audio and haptics, the smartphone comes with dual speakers and an ERM motor for improving audio-visual feedback. The company said that the smartphone comes with a 6,050mm2 vapour chamber cooling system to help maintain stable performance during gaming and long usage sessions.
 
The Realme Narzo 90x sports a 6.75-inch HD LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity D6300 processor.  
On the camera side, the smartphone comes with a Sony 85D2 rear camera, while the front camera houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. In terms of design, the Narzo 90x has an 8.28mm-thick body and weighs 212g. 
 
Both smartphones pack a 7,000mAh battery with 60W wired charging support. The smartphones also come with IP65-rated protection, along with support for IP69 standards, offering resistance to dust and water exposure.

Realme Narzo 90: Specifications

  • Display: 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED, 4,000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity D6400
  • Rear camera: 50MP (Sony 85D2 rear)
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 60W wired
  • Software: realme UI 6.0
  • Protection: IP65/IP69
  • Weight: 181gm
  • Thickness: 7.79mm

Realme Narzo 90x: Specifications

  • Display: 6.75-inch HD LCD, 144Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity D6300
  • Rear camera: 50MP (Sony 85D2)
  • Front camera: 8MP front
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 60W wired
  • Software: realme UI 6.0
  • Protection: IP65/IP69
  • Weight: 212gm
  • Thickness: 8.28mm

