Realme launches Narzo 90 series in India with 7000mAh battery: Price, specs

Realme Narzo 90 series: Price and variant
Realme Narzo 90
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999
- 8GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 18,499
- Colours: Victory Gold and Carbon black
Realme Narzo 90x
- 6GB + 128GB: Rs 13,999
- 8GB +128GB: Rs 15,499
- Colours: Flash Blue and Nitro Blue
Realme Narzo 90 series: Availability and offers
Realme Narzo 90 series: Details
Realme Narzo 90: Specifications
- Display: 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED, 4,000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity D6400
- Rear camera: 50MP (Sony 85D2 rear)
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 7,000mAh
- Charging: 60W wired
- Software: realme UI 6.0
- Protection: IP65/IP69
- Weight: 181gm
- Thickness: 7.79mm
Realme Narzo 90x: Specifications
- Display: 6.75-inch HD LCD, 144Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity D6300
- Rear camera: 50MP (Sony 85D2)
- Front camera: 8MP front
- Battery: 7,000mAh
- Charging: 60W wired
- Software: realme UI 6.0
- Protection: IP65/IP69
- Weight: 212gm
- Thickness: 8.28mm
