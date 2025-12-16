Realme launches Narzo 90 series in India with 7000mAh battery: Price, specs

Realme has launched the Narzo 90 series in India. The series comprises the Narzo 90 and Narzo 90x models. The Realme Narzo 90 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity D6400, while the Narzo 90x is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity D6300 processor. Both feature a 7,000mAh battery and come with IP65 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Realme Narzo 90 series: Price and variant

Realme Narzo 90

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999

8GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 18,499

Colours: Victory Gold and Carbon black

Realme Narzo 90x

6GB + 128GB: Rs 13,999

8GB +128GB: Rs 15,499

Colours: Flash Blue and Nitro Blue

Realme Narzo 90 series: Availability and offers

The Realme Narzo 90 will be available on Amazon for three days, from December 24 to December 26. As part of the introductory offers, buyers can avail a Rs 1,000 coupon, along with no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) options for up to six months.

The Realme Narzo 90x will be available for a limited 12-hour sale on December 23 on the e-commerce platform. Customers purchasing the device during this period can get a Rs 1,000 coupon. Realme Narzo 90 series: Details The Realme Narzo 90 sports a 6.57-inch FHD 2.5D OLED display with up to 4,000 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity D6400 chipset. In terms of design, the phone has a slim 7.79mm profile and weighs 181g. On the camera front, the Narzo 90 includes a Sony 85D2 rear camera and a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

For audio and haptics, the smartphone comes with dual speakers and an ERM motor for improving audio-visual feedback. The company said that the smartphone comes with a 6,050mm2 vapour chamber cooling system to help maintain stable performance during gaming and long usage sessions. The Realme Narzo 90x sports a 6.75-inch HD LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity D6300 processor. On the camera side, the smartphone comes with a Sony 85D2 rear camera, while the front camera houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. In terms of design, the Narzo 90x has an 8.28mm-thick body and weighs 212g.