Garmin unveils Quatix 8 Pro smartwatch with two-way satellite messaging

Garmin has unveiled a new marine-focused smartwatch called the Quatix 8 Pro, featuring two-way satellite messaging using a proprietary inReach satellite communication system. The Garmin Quatix 8 Pro is available in a 47mm case and features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, a titanium bezel, and a sapphire crystal lens. It also supports cellular connectivity for voice calls, voice messages and more.

Garmin Quatix 8 Pro: Two-way satellite features and inReach

The Quatix 8 Pro includes Garmin’s inReach technology, which allows users to send and receive text messages over satellite when they are outside mobile network coverage. According to Garmin, the watch can be used to send messages and location check-ins using a satellite link, without relying on a phone connection. In addition to text messaging, the watch can receive weather updates through the satellite connection.

The inReach system also includes an SOS feature. If triggered, the watch can send an emergency alert to Garmin Response, a coordination centre that works with local authorities and rescue teams. Garmin says this system uses the Iridium satellite network, which provides global coverage. The watch also supports cellular connectivity, which enables voice calling, voice messages and live location sharing when users are within cellular range. Garmin Quatix 8 Pro: Details The Quatix 8 Pro is built around Garmin's marine ecosystem and can connect to compatible boat systems. It includes a "boat mode" that changes how apps are shown on the watch. When activated, marine-related controls and data are prioritised on the watch face and in menus. When boat mode is turned off, the interface switches back to regular smartwatch apps.

Through boat mode, users can access vessel-linked features such as autopilot controls, trolling motor data and other connected boating information directly from the watch. Garmin also says the watch can be used to control compatible entertainment and lighting systems on board. The watch supports voice commands for compatible chartplotters and can act as a remote for some onboard systems, including Force trolling motors. Outside of marine features, the Quatix 8 Pro includes standard smartwatch functions such as activity tracking, navigation tools, contactless payments through Garmin Pay and continuous health monitoring. Garmin says it supports more than 100 activity modes, including water sports like wakesurfing and water skiing.