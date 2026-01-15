Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo V70 series may launch alongside X200T in February: What to expect

Vivo V70 series may launch alongside X200T in February: What to expect

Vivo is reportedly preparing to launch the Vivo V70 and V70 Elite in India by mid-February, with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, Zeiss cameras, and an FE model expected later

Vivo V60 5G

Vivo V60 5G

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vivo might launch the Vivo V70 series in India soon. According to a report by GSMArena, Vivo is likely to launch the Vivo V70 and V70 Elite smartphones in February. This lineup is expected to succeed the existing Vivo V60 and V60 Lite, which were launched in August and September 2025, respectively. It might be accompanied by the Vivo X200T as well. Vivo is also reportedly planning to launch the Vivo V70 FE (Fashion Edition) in India, but at a later date.

Vivo V70 series: What to expect

According to a GSMArena report, the Vivo V70 lineup is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and use Sony camera sensors paired with Zeiss optics. The devices are expected to come with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 pre-installed and include a range of AI-driven features.
 
 
The Vivo V70 is expected to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S50, which debuted in China in December 2025. If this holds true, the handset could sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED display and a dual 50MP rear camera setup comprising a primary sensor and a periscope telephoto lens, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide camera, paired with a 50MP selfie camera. It may also boast a 6,500mAh battery and be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. However, as per a report by GizChina, the smartphone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset instead.

Vivo X200T: What to expect

The Vivo X200T is expected to position itself between the X200 and X200 FE, combining elements of both to deliver a near-flagship experience at a more affordable price. Vivo has already previewed the phone on Flipkart, revealing a dark purple finish and a circular rear camera module similar to its premium X-series models. The company has also confirmed Zeiss optics and OriginOS 6 out of the box.
 
In terms of hardware, the Vivo X200T is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It may pack a 6,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. Camera duties are expected to be handled by a triple 50MP setup, including a Sony LYT-702 primary sensor, a Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, paired with a 32MP front camera.
 

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 11:25 AM IST

