Nothing launches CMF Headphone Pro with 100-hour battery life: Check specs

CMF by Nothing has launched the CMF Headphone Pro in India, marking the brand’s entry into the over-ear headphones category. The CMF Headphone Pro comes with 40mm custom drivers and supports Hi-Res audio with LDAC. The headphones also feature hybrid adaptive ANC, offering noise cancellation of up to 40dB. The company claims up to 100 hours of playback on a single charge or up to 50 hours with ANC enabled.

CMF HeadPhone Pro: Price and availability

Price: Rs 7,999

Colour: Dark Grey, Light Green, and Light Grey

As part of a limited-time introductory offer, the CMF Headphone Pro will be available at a launch price of Rs 6,999. The sale will begin on January 20 via Flipkart and select offline retail stores.

CMF HeadPhone Pro: Details The CMF Headphone Pro has custom 40mm drivers with nickel-plated diaphragms and supports Hi-Res audio and LDAC. LDAC supports Bluetooth audio at bitrates of up to 990 kbps, while dual Hi-Res certifications indicate support for high-quality audio across compatible formats. The headphones support Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connectivity. CMF said that the ANC system adjusts automatically based on surrounding noise levels to balance noise reduction during extended listening sessions. The Hybrid ANC brings up to 40dB of noise cancellation. ALSO READ: Google tests companion app for XR glasses ahead of rollout: Details here The company claims that the headphone can deliver up to 100 hours of playback on a single charge. A short 5-minute charge is claimed to provide up to 8 hours of listening with ANC turned off, while a full charge is said to take two hours via USB-C. The headphones can also be topped up directly from a smartphone using a Type-C to Type-C cable.

In terms of design, the headphones feature a modular build with interchangeable ear cushions. The headphones also offer physical controls instead of touch gestures. These include a roller dial for volume, playback and noise control, a customisable button and an Energy Slider that lets users adjust bass and treble levels in real time. All settings can be managed through the Nothing X app. ALSO READ: CMF Headphone Pro review: Peppy colours, Hi-Res audio, and lasting battery For sound customisation, the CMF Headphone Pro includes Personal Sound tuning, which adapts audio output based on individual hearing profiles. Spatial Audio is also supported, with modes including concert and cinema.