CES 2026: Razer unveils AI-powered headphones with vision, audio awareness

Razer unveiled Project Motoko, an AI-powered wireless headphone concept that blends gaming and lifestyle features in a single wearable, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 . The device integrates dual first-person-view cameras for real-time vision processing, dual far-and-near field microphones for environmental and voice awareness, and connects with multiple AI platforms for hands-free assistance.

Project Motoko was presented as a concept at CES 2026. Razer has not provided a commercial release timeline.

Razer's Project Motoko: Details

According to Razer, Project Motoko is designed as an AI-native headphone built on Qualcomm Snapdragon platforms. The headset uses dual first-person view (FPV) cameras aligned with the user’s eye line to capture depth, text, and visual cues in real time. As per Razer, this allows it to recognise objects, translate text, track exercises, and summarise information on the go. Its stereoscopic vision is said to offer an extended field of attention beyond human peripheral vision, giving users AI-enhanced situational awareness.

The audio system combines far-and-near field microphones to detect dialogue, environmental sounds, and voice commands with clarity. As per Razer, Motoko processes this data to provide on-the-go feedback, acting as an always-on AI companion for gaming, work, or daily tasks. This headset will be compatible with major AI platforms such as Grok, OpenAI, and Gemini, allowing users to switch between services depending on their needs, said the company. Additionally, it will capture point-of-view vision and attention data for machine learning applications, supporting robotics and AI research by providing realistic datasets for humanoid training and perception modeling.