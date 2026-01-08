Home / Technology / Gadgets / POCO M8 with Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 launched: Check price, availability, specs

POCO M8, powered by a 5,520mAh battery, has been launched at a starting price of Rs 18,999. It will be available for purchase starting on January 13

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 1:15 PM IST
POCO launched the POCO M8 5G smartphone in India on January 8. The POCO M8 sports a curved display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and a 5,520mAh battery. For camera enthusiasts, this smartphone sports a 50MP camera on the back and a 20MP camera on the front. For audio, the POCO M8 boasts dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio, and is claimed to offer up to 300 per cent of volume boost. 

POCO M8: Price and availability

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999
  • Colour: Carbon Black, Frost Silver, Glacial Blue
The smartphone will be available for purchase starting January 13 from the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

POCO M8: Offers

  • Rs 2,000 discount on select bank cards
  • Rs 1,000 additional discount valid till first 12 hours
  • No interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to six months

POCO M8: Details

The POCO M8 sports a 6.77-inch curved FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and is offered with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, along with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. 
 
The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP rear camera and a 20MP front-facing camera, and runs on Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2. It comes with support for four major Android updates and six years of security patches. It boasts a 5,520mAh battery, carries an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance, measures 7.35mm in thickness, and weighs 178g.

POCO M8: Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 3200 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
  • RAM: 6GB, 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP
  • Front camera: 20MP
  • OS: Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2
  • Battery: 5,520mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired, 18W reverse charging
  • Durability: IP66 rated
  • Thickness: 7.35mm
  • Weight: 178g
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

