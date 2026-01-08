POCO M8 with Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 launched: Check price, availability, specs

The smartphone will be available for purchase starting January 13 from the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

POCO M8: Offers

Rs 2,000 discount on select bank cards

Rs 1,000 additional discount valid till first 12 hours

No interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to six months

POCO M8: Details

The POCO M8 sports a 6.77-inch curved FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and is offered with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, along with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP rear camera and a 20MP front-facing camera, and runs on Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2. It comes with support for four major Android updates and six years of security patches. It boasts a 5,520mAh battery, carries an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance, measures 7.35mm in thickness, and weighs 178g.