Noise Master Buds 2 with Sound by Bose unveiled at CES 2026: Check details

Indian wearables brand Noise has unveiled the Master Buds 2 at CES 2026, expanding its flagship Master Series lineup. The new earbuds become the third product under the Master branding, following the original Noise Master Buds earbuds and the Master Buds Max headphones. Like the earlier models, the Master Buds 2 feature audio tuned by Bose.

Noise confirmed that the earbuds will go on sale globally by the end of February 2026. The company has not yet shared pricing or detailed regional availability.

Noise Master Buds 2: What’s new

According to Noise, the Master Buds 2 build on the foundation laid by the first-generation Master Buds, which debuted in February 2025. The new model is positioned as an upgrade in terms of sound tuning, design, and software-driven features, though the company has not disclosed full hardware specifications.

The Master Buds 2 use Sound by Bose technology for audio tuning, similar to the earlier Master Buds earbuds and the Master Buds Max headphones. Noise claims the updated tuning focuses on improved bass response, clearer high frequencies, and better spatial precision compared to the previous generation. "With Master Buds 2, we're not making incremental changes, we're making a generational leap," said Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise. "This product reflects our belief that great sound should be intuitive, immersive, and effortlessly integrated into daily life. Powered by Sound by Bose, Master Buds 2 is designed for how people actually listen today.