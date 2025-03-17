HP launches AI-enhanced EliteBook laptops for enterprises: Price, features

HP has introduced a new range of commercial AI-powered laptops designed for businesses and professionals. The line-up includes the EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch, EliteBook X G1i 14-inch, and EliteBook X G1i Flip 14-inch models—all powered by Intel Core Ultra processors. Additionally, HP has launched the EliteBook X G1a 14-inch with AMD Ryzen processors.

The new HP EliteBook series laptops bring native AI-driven capabilities such as HP AI Companion and Poly Camera Pro, which the company says enhance productivity, personalise user experiences, and improve collaboration. The laptops also feature a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key for quick access to the AI-powered assistant and come with HP Wolf Security for data protection and cyber threat mitigation.

These EliteBook models are now available in India via the HP Online store.

HP EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch

Price: Rs 2,67,223 onwards

Colours: Atmosphere blue

HP said that the new EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch offers an ultra-thin and ultra-light design without compromising on performance. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 (Series 2) processors, the laptops feature a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) capable of up to 48 trillion operations per second (TOPS). The company said that it offers a professional video creation experience, featuring a 9MP camera, dual microphones, 3K resolution OLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and more.

HP EliteBook X G1i 14-inch and EliteBook X Flip G1i 14-inch

Also Read

EliteBook X G1i 14-inch: Rs 2,23,456

EliteBook X Flip G1i 14-inch: Rs 2,58,989

Colours: Atmosphere blue and Glacier silver

The HP EliteBook X G1i laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors. These laptops also feature a 48 TOPS capable NPU for on-device AI processing. The laptops come with HP Sure Sense AI, which the company said enhances workflow efficiency while optimising battery life.

For security, the laptops feature a built-in HP Endpoint Security Controller (ESC) that is said to offer protection against quantum computing threats. The device also features a fingerprint sensor built into the power key for biometric authentication.

HP EliteBook X G1a 14-inch

Price: Rs 2,21,723

Colours: Glacier silver

Powered by AMD Ryzen 7 PRO and 9 PRO processors, the laptop features an NPU capable of up to 55 TOPS for AI workloads. This is further assisted by 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The laptop comes with an AI-enhanced webcam which offers adaptive dimming, apart from Poly Studio and Poly Camera Pro features. The device also comes with a built-in HP Endpoint Security Controller (ESC) for security.