Samsung Galaxy F16 5G launched with six year software support: Price, specs

Samsung has launched its new Galaxy F16 5G smartphone in India with extended software support of up to six years. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, the Galaxy F16 5G smartphone features a 'Ripple Glow' finish that gives off a dynamic shimmering effect as it interacts with light. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G: Price and variants

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,499

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,499

Colours: Bling Black, Vibing Blue and Glam Green

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G: Availability and offers

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India on Samsung's platforms, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retailers. F16 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India on Samsung's platforms, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retailers.

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards including those from Axis Bank and SBI. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment plans up to six months.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G: Details

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G smartphone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz Super AMOLED display with a notch. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 System-on-Chip, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. It packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging. For imaging, the Galaxy F16 5G features a 50MP main camera, coupled with a 5MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, there is a 13MP camera sensor for selfies, video calls and more.

Samsung has also promised six generations of Android updates and up to six years of security updates for the Galaxy F16 5G smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G: Specifications