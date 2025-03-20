Home / Technology / Gadgets / HMD launches Barbie-themed foldable feature phone in India: Price and specs

The HMD Barbie Phone is priced at Rs 7,999 and is available for purchase on the official company website

HMD Barbie Phone
HMD Barbie Phone
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
HMD on March 20 launched the Barbie-themed foldable feature phone in India. According to the Finnish mobile phone brand, the phone is a stylish blend of nostalgia and modern features. The foldable phone features a 2.8-inch internal display and a 1.77-inch external display.
 
HMD Barbie Phone: Price and availability
  • 64MB RAM + 128MB storage: Rs 7,999
The HMD Barbie phone is available on the official website of HMD. The company is offering a beaded lanyard, attachable charms, stickers, and two extra back covers with the phone as complementary accessories.
 
HMD Barbie Phone: Details
 
The HMD Barbie Phone features a 2.8-inch internal display paired with a 1.77-inch external screen. For connectivity, the device supports Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm AV jack for wired audio.
 
Running on a customised S30+ operating system, the phone is designed for simplicity and reliability, said HMD. It supports dual SIM.

In terms of performance, the device is powered by a Unisoc T107 processor and comes with 128MB of internal storage and 64MB of RAM. Storage can be further expanded through a microSD card of up to 32GB.
 
The phone is equipped with a 1,450mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 9 hours of talk time. It includes an MP3 player and FM radio (both wired and wireless). Additionally, the 0.3MP VGA camera with a torch flash allows users to capture basic photos and use the torch for illumination.
HMD Barbie Phone: Specifications
  • Display: 2.8-inch internal screen, 1.77-inch external screen
  • CPU: Unisoc T107
  • OS: S30+
  • Storage: 128MB + 64MB (ROM/RAM), MicroSD support up to 32GB
  • Camera: 0.3MP VGA camera with a torch as flash
  • Audio: MP3 Player, FM radio (Wired/Wireless)
  • Battery: 1450mAh battery
  • Networks: GSM/GPRS 900/1800, WCDMA, LTE Cat
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth (5.0), USB Type-C, and 3.5mm AV jack
  • Dimensions: 108.4 x 55.1 x 18.9 mm
  • Weight: 123.5g
First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

