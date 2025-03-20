HMD launches Barbie-themed foldable feature phone in India: Price and specs

HMD on March 20 launched the Barbie-themed foldable feature phone in India. According to the Finnish mobile phone brand, the phone is a stylish blend of nostalgia and modern features. The foldable phone features a 2.8-inch internal display and a 1.77-inch external display.
HMD Barbie Phone: Price and availability
- 64MB RAM + 128MB storage: Rs 7,999
The HMD Barbie phone is available on the official website of HMD. The company is offering a beaded lanyard, attachable charms, stickers, and two extra back covers with the phone as complementary accessories.
HMD Barbie Phone: Details
The HMD Barbie Phone features a 2.8-inch internal display paired with a 1.77-inch external screen. For connectivity, the device supports Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm AV jack for wired audio.
Running on a customised S30+ operating system, the phone is designed for simplicity and reliability, said HMD. It supports dual SIM.
Also Read
In terms of performance, the device is powered by a Unisoc T107 processor and comes with 128MB of internal storage and 64MB of RAM. Storage can be further expanded through a microSD card of up to 32GB.
The phone is equipped with a 1,450mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 9 hours of talk time. It includes an MP3 player and FM radio (both wired and wireless). Additionally, the 0.3MP VGA camera with a torch flash allows users to capture basic photos and use the torch for illumination.
HMD Barbie Phone: Specifications
- Display: 2.8-inch internal screen, 1.77-inch external screen
- CPU: Unisoc T107
- OS: S30+
- Storage: 128MB + 64MB (ROM/RAM), MicroSD support up to 32GB
- Camera: 0.3MP VGA camera with a torch as flash
- Audio: MP3 Player, FM radio (Wired/Wireless)
- Battery: 1450mAh battery
- Networks: GSM/GPRS 900/1800, WCDMA, LTE Cat
- Connectivity: Bluetooth (5.0), USB Type-C, and 3.5mm AV jack
- Dimensions: 108.4 x 55.1 x 18.9 mm
- Weight: 123.5g