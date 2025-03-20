HMD launches Barbie-themed foldable feature phone in India: Price and specs

HMD on March 20 launched the Barbie-themed foldable feature phone in India. According to the Finnish mobile phone brand, the phone is a stylish blend of nostalgia and modern features. The foldable phone features a 2.8-inch internal display and a 1.77-inch external display.

HMD Barbie Phone: Price and availability

64MB RAM + 128MB storage: Rs 7,999

The HMD Barbie phone is available on the official website of HMD. The company is offering a beaded lanyard, attachable charms, stickers, and two extra back covers with the phone as complementary accessories.

HMD Barbie Phone: Details

The HMD Barbie Phone features a 2.8-inch internal display paired with a 1.77-inch external screen. For connectivity, the device supports Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm AV jack for wired audio.

Running on a customised S30+ operating system, the phone is designed for simplicity and reliability, said HMD. It supports dual SIM.

Also Read

In terms of performance, the device is powered by a Unisoc T107 processor and comes with 128MB of internal storage and 64MB of RAM. Storage can be further expanded through a microSD card of up to 32GB.

The phone is equipped with a 1,450mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 9 hours of talk time. It includes an MP3 player and FM radio (both wired and wireless). Additionally, the 0.3MP VGA camera with a torch flash allows users to capture basic photos and use the torch for illumination.

HMD Barbie Phone: Specifications