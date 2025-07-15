Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Discover tests AI summaries and new Bookmark features: Reports

Google is testing AI-powered article summaries and a quicker save icon in Discover on Android and iOS, giving users more context before clicking through stories

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Google is reportedly testing new features in its Discover feed on Android and iOS. As per a report by 9To5Google, the updates include AI-powered article summaries and an easier way to bookmark stories. The AI summaries will likely provide a snapshot of the news by combining information from multiple sources, while the save button may offer a quicker way to manage reading lists — all without leaving the feed.

AI Summary feature in Discover feed

As per the report, the new Discover cards display a cluster of small, overlapping icons, each representing a source used to generate the AI summary. Tapping on the icon group opens a “More” page listing all articles used in the summary.
 
 
Each card features a brief three-line summary with a “See more” button below. A disclaimer at the bottom notes that the content is “Generated with AI, which can make mistakes,” similar to Google's AI Overviews in Search.  ALSO READ: Soon, Google will merge ChromeOS and Android platforms: What it means 
Visually, the card retains the main image from the first article, with the headline prominently displayed. The source name has been minimized in size, shifting attention to the AI-generated summary to help users quickly grasp the essence of the story.
 
For users, this could mean faster access to key story details without needing to open each link. However, it may also impact traffic to original news sites, as users might skip visiting full articles if they feel sufficiently informed by the summaries.

Bookmark feature

In addition to summaries, Google is also testing an improved bookmarking feature. A new “Save” icon is placed directly on the Discover card between the heart and overflow menu, which will allow users to bookmark articles with simple taps. Bookmarked content appears in the Activity tab of the Google app. 

What is Google AI Overview 

AI Overviews in Google Search uses generative AI to give quick summaries of topics by pulling info from multiple websites. Unlike Google’s featured snippets, they appear at the top of search results and include helpful links. They also include links so users can click and read more. This helps people get quick answers without needing to do many searches.
First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

