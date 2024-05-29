Nothing launches Phone 2a Special Edition, sale in India starts from June 5

Nothing on May 29 launched the Phone 2a Special Edition. The smartphone features a transparent design, similar to the original model, but with red, yellow, and blue colour accents underneath the back panel for new visual identity. The Special Edition model has white as the main colour while featuring grey coloured sections around the camera module and on the lower half. The camera module itself is in blue, and there are red and yellow accents scattered all over to highlight certain elements on the back.

The company in a press note said that it is the first time that all three colours – red, yellow and blue – have featured on a single device. The brand has generally offered Black and White as its main colour combination for the devices, but has featured the red accents on some components. Recently, the brand also revealed a yellow coloured variant for the Nothing Ear (a) wireless earbuds and an India-exclusive blue coloured variant of the Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition: Price and availability

The Special Edition model of the Phone 2a will be available in a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Priced at Rs 27,999, the Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart from June 5. As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a discount of Rs 1000 on select bank cards.

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition: Specification

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 10-bit, fullHD, 120Hz

Rear camera: 50MP main with optical image stabilisation + 50 MP ultra-wide-angle

Front camera: 32MP

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Charging: 45W, wired. No wireless charging

Software: Android 14

UI: Nothing OS 2.5

Support: Three years of Android updates and four years of security patches