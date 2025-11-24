Monday, November 24, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Qualcomm says Snapdragon phones to get AirDrop support via Quick Share soon

Qualcomm says Snapdragon phones to get AirDrop support via Quick Share soon

Qualcomm confirms that Snapdragon-powered Android phones will soon support direct Apple AirDrop file sharing through Quick Share, expanding the feature beyond Google's Pixel 10 series

Android's Quick Share feature is now compatible with Apple AirDrop

Android's Quick Share feature is now compatible with Apple AirDrop

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Qualcomm has announced that Android smartphones running its Snapdragon processors will soon gain support for cross-platform file sharing with Apple devices. This development follows Google’s recent announcement that Android’s Quick Share now works with Apple’s AirDrop system for wireless transfers with iPhones, iPads and Macs. At present, the feature is only available on the Google Pixel 10 series.
 
Google has not yet confirmed which Android models will receive the feature next. However, in response to a post from the official Android account on X (formerly Twitter), Qualcomm stated, “Can’t wait for people to use this once enabled on Snapdragon in the near future.” 
 
 
This indicates that AirDrop compatibility via Quick Share will roll out to Snapdragon-powered devices soon, likely beginning with the newest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 smartphones such as the OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, the upcoming iQOO 15 and others. After that, the update may expand to phones using the previous-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite platform and other Snapdragon 8-series devices. Google is also expected to extend support to older Pixel smartphones, potentially starting with last year’s Pixel 9 line-up.  ALSO READ: Now, Android and iPhone can share files: How it works and eligible devices 
It is also worth noting that Google’s Quick Share service is available on Windows PCs, though it is not yet clear whether AirDrop integration will eventually work on laptops as well.

Also Read

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 pre-booking starts Nov 20: Check exclusive offers, expected specs

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 set to launch in India on November 26

Tech Wrap October 24

Tech Wrap Oct 24: Microsoft Copilot, Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, Galaxy Watch 8

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chip

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chip for mid-range phones: What's new

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15 likely to launch in India soon after China debut on October 27

Quick Share compatibility with AirDrop: Details

AirDrop functionality within Quick Share is built directly into the system and works in both directions, allowing Android and Apple users to send files to each other seamlessly. When transferring files from an iPhone or Mac to a Pixel 10 series device, the Pixel shows up in the AirDrop sharing panel. Likewise, when sharing from Android, Apple devices appear in the full-screen Quick Share menu.
 
Some Android manufacturers, including OnePlus and OPPO, have previously offered cross-platform sharing options, but those solutions typically required a separate app on the Apple side. In contrast, Google says its Quick Share integration with AirDrop works natively, stating, “This feature does not use a workaround; the connection is direct and peer-to-peer, meaning your data is never routed through a server, shared content is never logged, and no extra data is shared.” 

How to share files from a Pixel 10 series phone to an iPhone/iPad/Mac

Before you begin, ensure your Quick Share extension is updated. You can update it via the Google Play Store or by installing the latest system software.
  • On your iPhone, iPad or Mac, open the Settings app and search for AirDrop.
  • In the AirDrop settings, set visibility to Everyone for 10 Minutes.
  • On your Pixel 10 series phone, choose the file or photos you want to send and tap Share.
  • Select Quick Share from the sharing menu.
  • Pick the Apple device from the list of visible devices.
  • On your Apple device, tap or click Accept when the AirDrop prompt appears.

How to share files from an iPhone/iPad/Mac to a Pixel 10 series phone

  • On your Pixel 10 series device, open Settings and search for Quick Share.
  • In Quick Share settings, set visibility to Everyone for 10 Minutes.
  • On your Apple device, choose the file or photos you want to send and tap Share.
  • Select AirDrop from the sharing menu.
  • Choose the Pixel 10 series phone from the device list.
  • On your Pixel device, tap Accept when the Quick Share notification appears.
ALSO READ: Now, Android and iPhone can share files: How it works and eligible devices

More From This Section

Nvidia GeForce NOW

Nvidia pushes GeForce NOW cloud gaming's India launch to Q1, 2026: Details

Apple

Apple's iOS 27 to lay groundwork for foldable iPhone, refine UI: Report

artificial intelligence, AI,

AI chatbots are still fuelling conspiracy theories, warns new research

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 in India: Report

NothingOS 4.0 update on Nothing Phone 3

NothingOS 4, based on Android 16, debuts on Phone 3: Check new features

Topics : Qualcomm Snapdragon Android Apple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon