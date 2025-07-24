itel launches Super Guru 4G Max feature phone with built-in AI assistant

Chinese mobile phone brand itel has launched its Super Guru 4G Max feature phone in India, with a built-in artificial intelligence assistant. Dubbed as India’s maiden AI-enabled feature phone by the company, the itel Super Guru 4G Max offers an AI assistant that can respond to users voice commands and can perform tasks such as calling, reading messages, and more.

itel Super Guru 4G Max: Price and availability

Price: Rs 2,099

Colours: Black, Champagne Gold and Blue

itel Super Guru 4G Max feature phone is now available in India at both online and offline stores.

itel Super Guru 4G Max: Details

itel Super Guru 4G Max feature phone’s highlight is its built-in AI assistant that can understand and respond to users voice commands in natural language. The company said that the AI assistant can understand both Hindi and English, and can perform several tasks on users request without having to navigate separate menus. These actions include:

Making phone calls

Setting alarms

Sending messages

Reading messages

Opening the camera

Playing music

Playing video

Turning on the FM radio For reading out received messages, the phone relies on “King Voice,” a text-to-speech feature that can understand and read messages aloud in both Hindi and English. ALSO READ: Realme 15 series India launch on July 24: Where to watch and what to expect itel Super Guru 4G Max sports a three-inch screen that the company said is the largest in its category. The feature phone packs a 2,000mAh battery and supports wired charging through USB-C. The device supports thirteen Indian languages and sports a VGA camera with a flash light. For connectivity, it offers dual 4G SIM slots and also supports Bluetooth.