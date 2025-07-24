itel launches Super Guru 4G Max feature phone with built-in AI assistant

itel Super Guru 4G Max: Price and availability
- Price: Rs 2,099
- Colours: Black, Champagne Gold and Blue
itel Super Guru 4G Max: Details
- Making phone calls
- Setting alarms
- Sending messages
- Reading messages
- Opening the camera
- Playing music
- Playing video
- Turning on the FM radio
itel Super Guru 4G Max: Specifications
- Display: 3-inch
- Battery: 2000mAh
- Charging: USB Type-C
- Connectivity: Dual SIM 4G, Bluetooth
- Camera: Rear VGA camera with flash
- Storage: Expandable up to 64GB
- Supported languages: 13 (English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, Urdu)
