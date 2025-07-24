Home / Technology / Gadgets / itel launches Super Guru 4G Max feature phone with built-in AI assistant

itel launches Super Guru 4G Max feature phone with built-in AI assistant

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
Chinese mobile phone brand itel has launched its Super Guru 4G Max feature phone in India, with a built-in artificial intelligence assistant. Dubbed as India’s maiden AI-enabled feature phone by the company, the itel Super Guru 4G Max offers an AI assistant that can respond to users voice commands and can perform tasks such as calling, reading messages, and more.

itel Super Guru 4G Max: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 2,099
  • Colours: Black, Champagne Gold and Blue
itel Super Guru 4G Max feature phone is now available in India at both online and offline stores.

itel Super Guru 4G Max: Details

itel Super Guru 4G Max feature phone’s highlight is its built-in AI assistant that can understand and respond to users voice commands in natural language. The company said that the AI assistant can understand both Hindi and English, and can perform several tasks on users request without having to navigate separate menus. These actions include:
  • Making phone calls
  • Setting alarms
  • Sending messages
  • Reading messages
  • Opening the camera
  • Playing music
  • Playing video
  • Turning on the FM radio
For reading out received messages, the phone relies on “King Voice,” a text-to-speech feature that can understand and read messages aloud in both Hindi and English.
itel Super Guru 4G Max sports a three-inch screen that the company said is the largest in its category. The feature phone packs a 2,000mAh battery and supports wired charging through USB-C. The device supports thirteen Indian languages and sports a VGA camera with a flash light. For connectivity, it offers dual 4G SIM slots and also supports Bluetooth.
 
The Super Guru 4G Max is said to feature a premium glass back design which includes PMMC acrylic glass. The company said that this not only enhances the feel of the phone but also its durability. The phone comes with a thirteen-month warranty and the company said that customers can get an “unquestioned” free replacement within the first 111 days of purchase. 

itel Super Guru 4G Max: Specifications

  • Display: 3-inch
  • Battery: 2000mAh
  • Charging: USB Type-C
  • Connectivity: Dual SIM 4G, Bluetooth
  • Camera: Rear VGA camera with flash
  • Storage: Expandable up to 64GB
  • Supported languages: 13 (English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, Urdu)

Topics :Artificial intelligenceitel Mobilefeature phonesFeature phones in India

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

