Home / Technology / Gadgets / Acer launches Predator Helios Neo 16, 16S AI laptops in India: Price, specs

Acer launches Predator Helios Neo 16, 16S AI laptops in India: Price, specs

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 and 16S are powered up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and offered with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16s and 16 laptop
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16s and 16 laptop
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Acer has expanded its gaming laptop lineup in India with the Predator Helios Neo 16 and 16S launch on July 22. Both models are powered up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and are offered with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU. According to Acer, these laptops are designed for the gamers, creators, and professionals who prioritise performance and gaming experience. The laptop features PredatorSense, a utility hub that offers quick access to system health, AI enhancements, and overclocking tools all via a dedicated Copilot key.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 series: Price and availability

  • Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: Rs 229,999 onwards
  • Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S:  Rs 154,999 onwards
Both the laptops will be available at Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, on ecommerce platform Amazon India and Flipkart, and at select retails outlets such as Croma, Reliance, and Vijay Sales. 

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: Details

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop sports a 16-inch IPS display with WQXGA resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and 240Hz of refresh rate. 
 
Powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, coupled with up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD. The laptop features up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop graphics. It gets support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 or above for wireless connectivity, while offering dual USB-C full function ports. 
 
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: Specifications
  • Display: 16-inch WQXGA IPS display (2560 x 1600), 240Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors
  • Graphics: NvidiaGeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop
  • RAM: 64GB DDR5
  • Storage: 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD
  • Ports: 2xUSB Type-C (Gen 2), 2xUSB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 RJ-45
  • Battery: 90Wh battery, up to 6 hours backup, 330W power adapter
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i, Bluetooth 5.3 or above
  • Weight: 2.8 kg

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S: Details

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S laptop sports a 16-inch OLED display with WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution with 500 nits of brightness. up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, coupled with up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD. The laptop features integrated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU. It gets support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 or above for wireless connectivity, while offering dual USB-C full function ports. 
 
Acer said its cooling system uses a 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan, liquid metal thermal paste, and heat pipes to keep the laptop cool even during heavy use. Users can customise their setup with 4-zone RGB keyboard lighting and a glowing RGB cover logo, both easily managed using PredatorSense. This utility hub also provides access to system health, AI features, and overclocking tools via a dedicated Copilot key for convenience. 
  Acer Predator Helios Neo 16s: Specifications
  • Display: 16-inch WQXGA OLED display with 240Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: up to Intel Core Ultra 9
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop
  • RAM: 64GB DDR5
  • Storage: 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD
  • Ports: 2 x USB Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Type-C port, 1xUSB 3.2 Type-A port, HDMI, RJ-45
  • Battery: 65W charging, USB-C wired charging
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i, Bluetooth 5.3 or above
  • Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
  • Weight: 2.3 kg
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ASUS launches Vivobook 14 with Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G launched in India with AI features: Price, specs

Dell launches Alienware and Plus series laptops in India: Price and specs

SPPL launches Thomson 4K Mini QD-LED TV range in India: Price, specs, more

Realme C71 4G with 6300mAh battery launched at Rs 7,699: Know specs, offers

Topics :AcerAcer laptopLaptopsAsus gaming laptops

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story