Acer launches Predator Helios Neo 16, 16S AI laptops in India: Price, specs

Acer has expanded its gaming laptop lineup in India with the Predator Helios Neo 16 and 16S launch on July 22. Both models are powered up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and are offered with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU. According to Acer, these laptops are designed for the gamers, creators, and professionals who prioritise performance and gaming experience. The laptop features PredatorSense, a utility hub that offers quick access to system health, AI enhancements, and overclocking tools all via a dedicated Copilot key.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 series: Price and availability

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: Rs 229,999 onwards

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S: Rs 154,999 onwards

Both the laptops will be available at Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, on ecommerce platform Amazon India and Flipkart, and at select retails outlets such as Croma, Reliance, and Vijay Sales.

ALSO READ: Moto 360 smartwatch to return in 2025 with dual OS and new design: Report Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: Details The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop sports a 16-inch IPS display with WQXGA resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and 240Hz of refresh rate. Powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, coupled with up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD. The laptop features up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop graphics. It gets support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 or above for wireless connectivity, while offering dual USB-C full function ports.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: Specifications Display: 16-inch WQXGA IPS display (2560 x 1600), 240Hz refresh rate

Processor: Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors

Graphics: NvidiaGeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop

RAM: 64GB DDR5

Storage: 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Ports: 2xUSB Type-C (Gen 2), 2xUSB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 RJ-45

Battery: 90Wh battery, up to 6 hours backup, 330W power adapter

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i, Bluetooth 5.3 or above

Weight: 2.8 kg Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S: Details The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S laptop sports a 16-inch OLED display with WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution with 500 nits of brightness. up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, coupled with up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD. The laptop features integrated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU. It gets support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 or above for wireless connectivity, while offering dual USB-C full function ports.