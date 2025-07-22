Acer launches Predator Helios Neo 16, 16S AI laptops in India: Price, specs

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 series: Price and availability
- Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: Rs 229,999 onwards
- Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S: Rs 154,999 onwards
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: Details
- Display: 16-inch WQXGA IPS display (2560 x 1600), 240Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors
- Graphics: NvidiaGeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop
- RAM: 64GB DDR5
- Storage: 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD
- Ports: 2xUSB Type-C (Gen 2), 2xUSB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 RJ-45
- Battery: 90Wh battery, up to 6 hours backup, 330W power adapter
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i, Bluetooth 5.3 or above
- Weight: 2.8 kg
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S: Details
- Display: 16-inch WQXGA OLED display with 240Hz refresh rate
- Processor: up to Intel Core Ultra 9
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop
- RAM: 64GB DDR5
- Storage: 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD
- Ports: 2 x USB Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Type-C port, 1xUSB 3.2 Type-A port, HDMI, RJ-45
- Battery: 65W charging, USB-C wired charging
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i, Bluetooth 5.3 or above
- Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
- Weight: 2.3 kg
