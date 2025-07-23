Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G with 6,300mAh battery launched at Rs 7,299: Details

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G: Price and variants
- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 7,299
- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 8,299
- Colours: Obsidian Black and Beach Gold
Availability and launch offers
Launch offers include:
- Rs 700 voucher on Amazon
- Rs 500 voucher and additional Rs 200 bank discount
- AI Boost for performance
- AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0 for clearer calls
- Smart Touch for seamless multitasking
- It runs realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 out of the box.
- Display: 6.74-inch, 90Hz refresh rate, 563 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Octa-core
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: Up to 128GB
- Rear camera: 13MP
- Front camera: 5MP
- Battery: 6,300mAh
- Charging: 15W wired, 6W reverse
- Protection: IP54 rating
- Software: realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15
