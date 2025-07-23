Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G with 6,300mAh battery launched at Rs 7,299: Details

Realme has launched the Narzo 80 Lite 4G smartphone in India, starting at Rs 7,299. Powered by an octa-core processor, the smartphone is backed by a 6,300mAh battery that the company claims can last up to two days on a single charge. The device features a slim 7.94mm profile, making it one of the slimmest in its category, and showcases Realme’s signature Pulse Light on the back panel.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G: Price and variants

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 7,299

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 8,299

Colours: Obsidian Black and Beach Gold

Availability and launch offers

The smartphone will be available via flash sale on July 28 at a discounted price of Rs 6,599. General sales begin July 31 on Amazon and Flipkart.

Launch offers include: Rs 700 voucher on Amazon

Rs 500 voucher and additional Rs 200 bank discount Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G: Features The Narzo 80 Lite 4G sports a 6.74-inch display of a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It supports a peak brightness of 563 nits, promising an immersive viewing experience. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is equipped with a 6,300mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging and 6W reverse charging. Realme claims it can deliver up to 20.7 hours of YouTube streaming and 13.6 hours of mobile gaming.

In the camera department, the phone features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The back panel includes Realme’s Pulse Light with five customisable glow modes for added flair. ALSO READ: Apple releases iOS 26 developer beta 4 with improved liquid glass interface For durability, the Narzo 80 Lite comes with military-grade protection, an armour shell design, and IP54 rating for resistance to dust and splashes. The phone also brings AI-powered features including: AI Boost for performance

AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0 for clearer calls

Smart Touch for seamless multitasking

It runs realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 out of the box. ALSO READ: OnePlus Pad Lite Android tablet launched in India at ₹14,999 onwards: Specs