OnePlus Pad Lite Android tablet launched in India at ₹14,999 onwards: Specs

The tablet will be available from August 1 on OnePlus’s official website, OnePlus e-store, Amazon and Flipkart, and at select offline retail outlets including Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

As part of the introductory offers, customers can avail a bank discount of up to ₹2,000. No-cost EMI options for up to six months are available with select banks.

OnePlus Pad Lite: Features

The OnePlus Pad Lite sports an 11-inch display of 10-bit colour depth, stretched in 16:10 aspect ratio and boasts a peak brightness of 500 nits. The tablet measures 7.39mm in thickness and weighs 530g. The Pad Lite features a quad-speaker setup certified for Hi-Res Audio.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The tablet houses a 9340mAh battery with 33W wired charging support.