OnePlus Pad Lite Android tablet launched in India at ₹14,999 onwards: Specs

OnePlus Pad Lite features an 11-inch display, MediaTek Helio G100 processor, 9340mAh battery, and OxygenOS-based multitasking tools. Sale starting from August 1

OnePlus Pad Lite
OnePlus Pad Lite (Image: OnePlus)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 1:03 PM IST
OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Pad Lite tablet in India, priced from ₹14,999. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor, the Android tablet features an 11-inch display and a 9340mAh battery, promising up to 80 hours of music playback or 11 hours of video streaming on a single charge. It also supports up to 54 days of standby time, according to the company.

OnePlus Pad Lite: Price and variants

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi): ₹14,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE): ₹15,999
  • Colours: Not specified in the launch announcement

Availability and offers

The tablet will be available from August 1 on OnePlus’s official website, OnePlus e-store, Amazon and Flipkart, and at select offline retail outlets including Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.
 
As part of the introductory offers, customers can avail a bank discount of up to ₹2,000. No-cost EMI options for up to six months are available with select banks.
 
OnePlus Pad Lite: Features
 
The OnePlus Pad Lite sports an 11-inch display of 10-bit colour depth, stretched in 16:10 aspect ratio and boasts a peak brightness of 500 nits. The tablet measures 7.39mm in thickness and weighs 530g. The Pad Lite features a quad-speaker setup certified for Hi-Res Audio.
 
It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The tablet houses a 9340mAh battery with 33W wired charging support.
 
Running OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15,  the tablet includes Google Kids Space, providing access to age-appropriate content, and Open Canvas, a multitasking tool that enables side-by-side app usage with adjustable windows. 
 
The tablet is integrated into the broader OnePlus ecosystem, offering:
  • Screen Mirroring
  • Clipboard Sharing
  • Shared Gallery with OnePlus smartphones
  • Quick Share for Android
  • O+ Connect for iOS
OnePlus Pad Lite: Specifications
  • Display: 11-inch LCD, 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G100
  • RAM: 6GB and 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Battery: 9340mAh
  • Charging: 33W wired
  • Operating System: OxygenOS 15 (Android 15)
 

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

