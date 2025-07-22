ASUS launches Vivobook 14 with Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip: Price, specs

ASUS Vivobook 14: Price and availability
- Price: Rs 65,990 onwards
ASUS Vivobook 14: Details
ASUS Vivobook 14: Specifications
- Display: 14-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) IPS display, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 300-nit brightness.
- Audio: Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X X1 26 100
- OS: Windows 11 Home with Copilot support
- GPU: Qualcomm Adreno iGPU
- RAM: 16 GB 8448 MHz LPDDR5X
- Storage: Up to 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
- Battery and charging: 50 WHr with 65W fast-charging
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E. Bluetooth 5.3, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (data speed up to 5Gbps), 2x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display/power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps),1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
- Dimensions: (315.1 x 223.4 x 17.9~19.9) mm
- Weight Approx 1.49 kg
