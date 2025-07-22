ASUS launches Vivobook 14 with Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip: Price, specs

Taiwanese consumer electronics maker ASUS has launched Vivobook 14 (X1407QA), powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor. The ASUS Vivobook 14 sports a 14-inch display with 1900 x 1200 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. This artificial intelligence-powered PC features a 180-degree foldable hinge which lets it lay flat if required.

ASUS Vivobook 14: Price and availability

Price: Rs 65,990 onwards

Colour: Quiet Blue

The ASUS Vivobook 14 is now available for purchase exclusively from ecommerce platform Flipkart.

As for offers, Flipkart is offering a bank cashback up to Rs 4,000 on select cards. Additionally, no-interest equated monthly instalment plans are available for up to nine months.

ASUS Vivobook 14: Details The ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) features a 14-inch FHD+ IPS display with 300 nits brightness, and TUV Rheinland certification for reduced eye strain. It measures (315.1 x 223.4 x 17.9) mm and weighs approximately 1.49 kilograms. It is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X (X1 26 100) processor, claimed to deliver up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) NPU. According to ASUS, this AI PC has been designed to handle AI-powered features like Microsoft Copilot and image generation. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM coupled with up to 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home and includes a dedicated Copilot key, Office Home 2024, and one year of Microsoft 365 Basic.