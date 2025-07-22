Home / Technology / Gadgets / ASUS launches Vivobook 14 with Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip: Price, specs

ASUS launches Vivobook 14 with Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip: Price, specs

ASUS Vivobook 14, an AI PC with a dedicated Copilot button, is now available for purchase from Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 65,990

ASUS Vivobook 14
ASUS Vivobook 14
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 12:00 PM IST
Taiwanese consumer electronics maker ASUS has launched Vivobook 14 (X1407QA), powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor. The ASUS Vivobook 14 sports a 14-inch display with 1900 x 1200 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. This artificial intelligence-powered PC features a 180-degree foldable hinge which lets it lay flat if required.

ASUS Vivobook 14: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 65,990 onwards
Colour: Quiet Blue
 
The ASUS Vivobook 14 is now available for purchase exclusively from ecommerce platform Flipkart.
 
As for offers, Flipkart is offering a bank cashback up to Rs 4,000 on select cards. Additionally, no-interest equated monthly instalment plans are available for up to nine months.

ASUS Vivobook 14: Details

The ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) features a 14-inch FHD+ IPS display with 300 nits brightness, and TUV Rheinland certification for reduced eye strain. It measures (315.1 x 223.4 x 17.9) mm and weighs approximately 1.49 kilograms.
 
It is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X (X1 26 100) processor, claimed to deliver up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) NPU. According to ASUS, this AI PC has been designed to handle AI-powered features like Microsoft Copilot and image generation.
 
It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM coupled with up to 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home and includes a dedicated Copilot key, Office Home 2024, and one year of Microsoft 365 Basic.
 
With a 50Wh battery and 65W fast-charging, this laptop is claimed to deliver up to 29 hours of battery backup. Connectivity options include USB 3.2 and USB 4.0 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, and Wi-Fi 6E. Other hardware highlights include an FHD IR camera with a privacy shutter, Windows Hello support, Dolby Atmos speakers, and a backlit ErgoSense keyboard.

ASUS Vivobook 14: Specifications

  • Display: 14-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) IPS display, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 300-nit brightness.
  • Audio: Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X X1 26 100
  • OS: Windows 11 Home with Copilot support
  • GPU: Qualcomm Adreno iGPU
  • RAM: 16 GB 8448 MHz LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Battery and charging: 50 WHr with 65W fast-charging
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E. Bluetooth 5.3, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (data speed up to 5Gbps), 2x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display/power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps),1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
  • Dimensions: (315.1 x 223.4 x 17.9~19.9) mm
  • Weight Approx 1.49 kg

Topics :AsusAsus laptopsQualcomm Snapdragon

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

