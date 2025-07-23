Sony launches 98-inch Bravia 5 mini LED TV in India at ₹6.49 lakh: Features

Availability: Across Sony retail stores, Sony Center website, select e-commerce platforms, and authorised retailers.

As part of its launch offer, Sony is offering a three-year comprehensive warranty on the 98-inch Bravia 5 mini LED TV. Buyers using select credit cards are eligible for a ₹25,000 cashback.

Sony Bravia 5 98-inch TV: Features and specifications

The Sony Bravia 5 mini LED TV is powered by the XR processor, which leverages AI-based analysis and cognitive processing to fine-tune visuals in real time. The processor adjusts image and sound elements to match human perception, enhancing colour accuracy, contrast, and detail.