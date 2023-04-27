Keep Your Phone Cool: Step-by-step Guide to prevent explosions this Summer

As summer comes up, so does the risk of your cell phone transforming into a smaller-than-expected fireball. Even though it's highly unlikely that your phone will actually explode, it's still important to know why it happens and how to avoid it.
Adithyasree, a young victim of a recent incident, was only eight years old. She was watching videos on her phone when it suddenly exploded on Monday around 10:30 p.m., according to reports. Adithyasree attended Christ New Life School in Tiruvilvamala, where she was in the third grade. The report suggests that excessive use may have led to the phone overheating and exploding. Additionally, the replacement of the phone's battery is mentioned in the report, which may have contributed to the incident.
So let's figure out how to keep your cell phone from transforming into a hot mess this summer.
Phone explosion: Tips to remember
A telephone's battery contains individual cells that need a suitable degree of charging, which creates heat to send the charging status to the cellphone. Even though many phones and chargers now come with multiple levels of protection, overheating is still a common problem that needs a lot of attention, especially from users.
Avoid keeping phones in direct sunlight and heat sources. Also, do not keep your phone on your car's dashboard in the summer.
Avoid using phones during charging in sunlight or in hot climates. Wait to be it cools down before utilising it during charging.
Utilize just manufacturer-approved cables and chargers. Cheap chargers can cause overcharging, overheating, and different issues that might prompt phone blasts.
Don't use your phone too much. Unplug your phone from the charger when it has fully charged.
Switch off your phone if you notice it getting excessively hot. Turn off your phone and wait for it to cool down before using it again if it feels hot to the touch.
Keep the software on your phone updated. Security updates and bug fixes that can help prevent overheating and other issues are frequently included in software updates.
While it is charging, do not place your phone on a pillow or other soft surface. Your phone could overheat and catch fire.