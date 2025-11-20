Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 12:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indkal debuts Wobble One phone with MediaTek Dimensity 7400: Price, specs

Indkal launches Wobble One smartphone with a Dimensity 7400 processor, 120Hz AMOLED screen and a triple-camera system

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Bengaluru-based consumer technology company Indkal has launched its first smartphone under the Wobble brand. Called Wobble One, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 chipset and features a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50 MP primary sensor.

Wobble One: Price, variants and availability

The company said that Wobble One will be available starting at Rs 22,000. The smartphone will be offered in Mythic White, Eclipse Black, and Odyssey Blue colours and will be available in the following variants:
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage
Wobble said that the smartphone will be sold through major online platforms and retail stores, but an exact sale date has not yet been disclosed. 
 

Wobble One: Details and specifications

The Wobble One is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and runs a near-stock version of Android 15, with the company highlighting that there is no bloatware pre-installed. On the front, it has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

As for the cameras, the smartphone features a 50 MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The primary camera is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro camera for close-up shots.
While Wobble has not revealed the exact battery capacity, it claims the device can deliver up to 47 hours of calling, 24 hours of video streaming and 22 days of standby time.
 
According to details reported by FoneArena, the complete specifications are as follows:
  • Display: 6.67-inch (1080×2400 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400
  • RAM: 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear cameras: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • OS: Android 15
  • Other features: In-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Dual SIM support
 

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

