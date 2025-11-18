SPPL launches Kodak MotionX QLED TV series: Know price, variants, features

Kodak MotionX series QLED TVs: Price and availability
- Kodak MotionX 55 inch QLED TV: Rs 31,999
- Kodak MotionX 65 inch QLED TV: Rs 43,999
- Kodak MotionX 75 inch QLED TV: Rs 64,999
Kodak MotionX series QLED TVs: Details
- MT9062 processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage
- Available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sizes
- 4K QLED panel with 1.1 billion colours, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and 550 nits peak brightness
- 70W Dolby Audio Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos
- 120Hz MEMC (HSR), VRR and ALLM for gaming and smooth motion
- Google TV 5.0 with built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay support
- Access to Google Play Store
- Remote with dedicated buttons for Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app