SPPL launches Kodak MotionX QLED TV series: Know price, variants, features

The new Kodak MotionX series will be available for purchase starting today, November 18, on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Kodak MotionX series QLED TVs: Details

Kodak’s latest MotionX QLED models offer 4K resolution and support 1.1 billion colours, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. They also include MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation), VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (auto low latency mode) to enhance fast-action scenes, sports content and gaming performance. For audio, the TVs feature 70 W Dolby Audio stereo box speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and multiple HDMI and USB ports for pairing with soundbars, consoles or streaming devices.