ASUS ExpertCenter P500 SFF and P400 AiO series launched: Check price, specs

ASUS ExpertCenter P500 SFF and ExpertCenter P400 AiO series: Price and availability
- ASUS ExpertCenter P500 SFF: Starts at Rs 32,500 + taxes
- ASUS ExpertCenter P400 AiO series: Starts at Rs 41,500 + taxes
ASUS ExpertCenter P500 SFF: Details
ASUS ExpertCenter P500 SFF Desktop: Specifications
- Processor options: Intel Core i3-1315U, Intel Core i5-13420H, Intel Core i7-13620H
- OS options: Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home, No OS
- RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5-5200
- Storage: SSD - 2 x 2280 NVMe M.2 slots (PCIe Gen 4, Up to 2TB), HDD - 1 x SATA 6.0Gb/s ports (Up to 2TB)
- GPU: Intel UHD Graphics, NVIDIA RTX A400 - 4GB (optional)
- Power supply: 180W
- Capacity: 8.6l
- Audio:
- Front- 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
- Rear- 1 x 3.5mm Microphone, 1 x 3.5mm Line-out, 1 x 3.5mm Line-in
- High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio (Front + Back combined)
- Wireless connectivity: Up to Wi-Fi 6 2x2 + Bluetooth 5.4
- IO: 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x 2 in 1 card reader SD / MMC - Optional, 1x Smart card reader - Optional, 1x RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x Kensington lock, 4x USB 2.0 Type-A
- Bundled accessories: Wired optical mouse (USB), Wired keyboard (USB), 3.5-inch HDD assembly kit (1 x SATA Data cable, 1 x Power cable)
ASUS ExpertCenter P400 AiO series: Details
ASUS ExpertCenter P400 AiO series: Specifications
- Display: 23.8-inch or 27-inch FullHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, anti-glare
- Processor options: Intel Core i3-1315U, Intel Core i5-13420H, Intel Core i7-13620H
- OS options: Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home, No OS
- Retractable cameras: Integrated 5MP+ IR camera (wide FOV), Integrated 2MP+ IR camera (wide FOV), and an optional Integrated 1MP camera
- RAM: up to 64GB DDR5 5200 MHz
- Storage: Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, expandable up to Dual SSD
- Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax (2*2) BT5.2, Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax (2*2) BT5.3
- Wired connectivity: 1 x HDMI-out 1.4, 3 x USB 3.2 Type A Gen1, 1 x RJ-45 LAN, 1 x Power Input, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 1, 1 x USB 2.0 Type A, 1 x Microphone / Headphone Combo Jack, 1 x Kensington lock, an optional 1 x HDMI-in 1.4 on the front, and an optional 1 x HDMI-in mode button (bundle with HDMI-in port)
- Charging: 90/120W AC adapter
- Keyboard and Mouse: Combo wired, combo wireless
