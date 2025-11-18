ASUS ExpertCenter P500 SFF and P400 AiO series launched: Check price, specs

ASUS has launched two new ExpertCenter business PCs in India: the ExpertCenter P500 Small Form Factor (SFF) desktop and the ExpertCenter P400 All-in-One (AiO) series, which includes the 23.8-inch P440VA and 27-inch P470VA models. Both product lines feature up to 13th-Gen Intel Core H-series processors, MIL-STD 810H durability, enterprise-grade security and support for up to 64 GB DDR5 memory.

ASUS ExpertCenter P500 SFF and ExpertCenter P400 AiO series: Price and availability

ASUS ExpertCenter P500 SFF: Starts at Rs 32,500 + taxes

ASUS ExpertCenter P400 AiO series: Starts at Rs 41,500 + taxes

Both ExpertCenter P500 SFF and P400 AiO series are available for purchase in India through ASUS commercial representatives and authorised partners.

ALSO READ: OPPO Find X9 Pro review: Good cameras, swift performance, marathon battery ASUS ExpertCenter P500 SFF: Details The ASUS ExpertCenter P500 SFF is an 8.6 L compact business desktop powered by up to 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processors. It supports up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM, dual PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs and an optional 2 TB HDD. NVIDIA RTX A400 graphics are available as an option. According to ASUS, the desktop emphasises energy efficiency with an 80 PLUS-certified power supply, reducing consumption by up to 37 per cent compared to traditional desktops. A custom heat-pipe cooling system and a rear-mounted fan maintain stable, low-noise thermals.

The company said that it is built on an ASUS motherboard using 100 per cent solid capacitors to ensure long-lasting stability, and is tested to MIL-STD 810H standards for reliability. The chassis supports tool-free access for upgrades or maintenance. Connectivity includes USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. For security, the P500 includes TPM 2.0, a secure self-healing BIOS and compliance with NIST SP 800-155. ASUS also provides five years of security updates and bundles McAfee+ Premium. AI tools via ASUS AI ExpertMeet offer features such as transcription, auto meeting notes, noise reduction and camera enhancements.

ALSO READ: Apple N1 in iPhone 17 series beats most Android flagships in Wi-Fi: Ookla ASUS ExpertCenter P500 SFF Desktop: Specifications Processor options: Intel Core i3-1315U, Intel Core i5-13420H, Intel Core i7-13620H

OS options: Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home, No OS

RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5-5200

Storage: SSD - 2 x 2280 NVMe M.2 slots (PCIe Gen 4, Up to 2TB), HDD - 1 x SATA 6.0Gb/s ports (Up to 2TB)

GPU: Intel UHD Graphics, NVIDIA RTX A400 - 4GB (optional)

Power supply: 180W

Capacity: 8.6l

Audio:

Front- 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack

Rear- 1 x 3.5mm Microphone, 1 x 3.5mm Line-out, 1 x 3.5mm Line-in

High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio (Front + Back combined)

Wireless connectivity: Up to Wi-Fi 6 2x2 + Bluetooth 5.4

IO: 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x 2 in 1 card reader SD / MMC - Optional, 1x Smart card reader - Optional, 1x RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x Kensington lock, 4x USB 2.0 Type-A

Bundled accessories: Wired optical mouse (USB), Wired keyboard (USB), 3.5-inch HDD assembly kit (1 x SATA Data cable, 1 x Power cable) ASUS ExpertCenter P400 AiO series: Details The P400 AiO line consists of two models: the P440VA (23.8-inch) and P470VA (27-inch). Both use Full-HD NanoEdge displays with up to 100 Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent sRGB colour accuracy and TUV Rheinland-certified low-blue-light and flicker-free features. Optional touch support and an optional height-adjustable stand offer tilt, swivel, pivot and 150 mm height movement, along with built-in cable management.

Powered by up to 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processors, the AiO PCs support up to 64 GB DDR5 memory and dual PCIe Gen4 SSDs. ASUS said that they also meet MIL-STD 810H durability requirements. A key feature is HDMI-in, allowing the display to act as a monitor for inputs such as CCTV feeds, set-top boxes or laptops. Connectivity includes USB 3.2 ports, USB-C, HDMI-out, Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. The AiO includes up to a retractable 5 MP IR camera with Windows Hello support. Security is handled by ASUS ExpertGuardian, which includes TPM 2.0, a self-healing BIOS and five years of BIOS and driver updates. Additionally, ASUS AI ExpertMeet brings AI transcription, summaries, camera improvements and noise-cancelling microphones, paired with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.