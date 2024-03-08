CMF Buds by Nothing goes on sale in India with introductory offers: Details

CMF by Nothing’s recently launched wireless earbuds CMF Buds are now available for purchase in India. The earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, which the company said reduces noise (up to 42dB) across a frequency bandwidth of up to 2900Hz. Additionally, the buds support a transparency mode, allowing the user to hear the ambient sounds from the environment.

CMF Buds: Price and availability

The CMF Buds are now available online on e-commerce platform Flipkart and Myntra, and at select retail stores such as Croma and Vijay Sales. Priced at Rs 2,499, the wireless earbuds are initially offered at an introductory price of Rs 2,299.

CMF Buds: Details

The CMF Buds feature a 12.4mm Bio-fiber audio driver, which Nothing said is complemented by the Ultra Bass Technology 2.0. The earbuds support Nothing X companion app, which enables customisation and sound personalisation.

On the battery front, the company said, the CMF Buds offers up to eight hours of playback time on a single charge, which is extended up to 35.5 hours together with the charging case. The company also said that a ten-minute charge provides battery for up to 6.5 hours of music playback.