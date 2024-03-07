Xiaomi 14 with Leica optics launched in India, Xiaomi 14 Ultra tags along

After global unveiling at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month, Chinese electronic brand Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphones in India on March 7. Both the smartphones boast an imaging system co-engineered with German optics entity Leica. The Xiaomi 14 will be available for purchase from March 11, and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra from April 12. The latter will be available for pre-reserve at Rs 9,999 from March 11. Below are the details:

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Price, availability, introductory offers, and more

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be available for pre-reserve in India from March 11. It will be available for purchase from April 12. On the pre-reserve orders, Xiaomi is bunding camera accessories and committing early deliveries to consumers from April 8.

As for the introductory offers, Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be available with a discount of Rs 5,000 on ICICI bank cards. Additionally, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 on trade-in deals.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is offered in sole 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage configuration at Rs 99,999.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.73-inch AMOLED ProHDR display (3200 x 1440 resolution), 120Hz refresh rates (LTPO), 3000nits peak brightness, 1920Hz PWM dimming

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 16GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage: 512GB (UFS 4.0)

Rear Camera: 50MP one-inch type (Sony LYT-900) + 50MP 3.2x telephoto (Sony IMX858) + 50MP 5x Telephoto (Sony IMX858) + 50MP ultra-wide angle (Sony IMX858)

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 5300mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 80W wireless

OS: Xiaomi HyperOS (based on Android 14)

Durability: IP68, Xiaomi Shield Glass (Front)

Colours: Black and White

Xiaomi 14: Price, availability, introductory offers, and more

Offered in 12GB RAM + 512GB on-board storage configuration at Rs 69,999, the Xiaomi 14 will be available for purchase from March 11 on the company’s website, e-commerce platform Amazon India and Flipkart, and across Xiaomi’s retail channels.

Like the Ultra model, the Xiaomi 14 smartphone will be available with a bank discount of Rs 5,000 on ICICI bank cards. Additionally, customers can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on trade-in deals.

Xiaomi 14: Specifications

Display: 6.36-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz, LTPO, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG

Audio: Stereo speakers, powered by Dolby Atmos

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 12GB LPDDR5x

Storage: 512GB UFS 4.0

OS: HyperOS, based on Android 14

Rear camera: 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide-angle + 50MP telephoto

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 4,610 mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 50W wireless

Colours: Black, White, Jade Green

Protection: Gorilla Glass Victus and IP68

Xiaomi 14: Unboxing